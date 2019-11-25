By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 230G
£ 1.00
£4.35/kg
Each Yorkshire pudding
  • Energy196kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 243kcal

Product Description

  • Ready baked Yorkshire puddings.
  • Based on a traditional recipe for a light, fluffy and crispy texture
  • Pack size: 0.23kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour(Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg White, Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, wheat and egg.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Oven from frozen: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 6mins Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven near the top of the oven for 6 minutes Do not re-heat.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1021kJ / 243kcal196kJ / 47kcal
Fat7.6g1.5g
Saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate33.8g6.5g
Sugars1.7g0.3g
Fibre2.3g0.4g
Protein8.7g1.7g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick easy and yum

5 stars

So easy to.cook yum

Very tasty and good value, will be purchasing agai

5 stars

Very tasty and good value, will be purchasing again

Usually bought next

Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G

£ 0.80
£2.36/kg

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Tesco Roast Potatoes 800G

£ 1.00
£1.25/kg

Bisto Favourite Gravy Granules 170G

£ 0.75
£0.44/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here