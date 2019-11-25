Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

Quick easy and yum
So easy to.cook yum
Very tasty and good value, will be purchasing agai
Very tasty and good value, will be purchasing again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 243kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour(Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg White, Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Salt.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Oven from frozen: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 6mins Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven near the top of the oven for 6 minutes Do not re-heat.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produced in the U.K.
12 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
230g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1021kJ / 243kcal
|196kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|33.8g
|6.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|8.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019