San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 1L

Superb
Superb product great taste goes with any food Brings back memories of Ialian Holidays !
Store in a clean, cool, dry and odorless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.Best Before End: (See Bottle Cap or Label)
Bottled at the source San Pellegrino Terme (Bergamo), Italy
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|(mg/L)
|Sulphate SO4 2-
|430
|Bicarbonate HCO3
|245
|Calcium Ca2+
|174
|Chloride Cl-
|52.0
|Magnesium Mg2+
|51.4
|Sodium Na+
|33.3
|Total Dissolved Solids (at 180°C): mg/L
|915
|Silica Residue SiO2
|7.1
|Strontium Sr2+
|2.8
|Nitrate NO3-
|2.6
|Potassium K+
|2.2
|Fluoride F-
|0.5
|-
|Pavia, 08/07/2011
|pH at the source: 7.6
|-
