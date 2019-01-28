By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 1L

4(1)Write a review
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 1L
£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Natural Mineral Water
  • Follow us on facebook.com/SanPellegrino
  • Website: https://www.sanpellegrino.com/uk/en/default.aspx
  • A 1L PET bottle, ideal for accompanying the finest meals to share with friends, family and loved ones
  • S.Pellegrino embodies the finest side of the Italian way of living - it's all about beauty, passion, food and togetherness. Naturally carbonated, S.Pellegrino has unique mid-size bubbles that reveal the finest tastes of food. A bottle of S.Pellegrino makes every moment, whether special or everyday, an extraordinarily fine experience.
  • S.Pellegrino's unique mineral composition and small to medium-sized bubbles make it the perfect accompaniment to fine food and wine
  • S.Pellegrino's sophistication and elegance is supported by its iconic image
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Storage

Store in a clean, cool, dry and odorless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.Best Before End: (See Bottle Cap or Label)

Produce of

Bottled at the source San Pellegrino Terme (Bergamo), Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • To fully enjoy its exceptional qualities, the recommended serving temperature is 8-10°C.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Sanpellegrino S.p.A.,
  • Via Lodovico il Moro,
  • 35 20143 Milan,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • UK Consumer Enquiries (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm): Freephone - 0800 000030
  • sanpellegrino.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(mg/L)
Sulphate SO4 2-430
Bicarbonate HCO3245
Calcium Ca2+174
Chloride Cl-52.0
Magnesium Mg2+51.4
Sodium Na+33.3
Total Dissolved Solids (at 180°C): mg/L 915
Silica Residue SiO27.1
Strontium Sr2+2.8
Nitrate NO3-2.6
Potassium K+2.2
Fluoride F-0.5
-Pavia, 08/07/2011
pH at the source: 7.6-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Superb

4 stars

Superb product great taste goes with any food Brings back memories of Ialian Holidays !

Usually bought next

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Evian Natural Mineral Water 6 X 1.5 Litre

£ 4.25
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Schweppes Slimline Tonic Water 1Litre

£ 1.28
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Belvoir Elderflower Cordial 500Ml

£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here