Buxton Sparkling Mineral Water 8 X 500Ml

washy fizzy, pukka.
we like this product, we have for years, great clean taste, and we're pretty sure its good for your mouth too. even the fizzy type, burpy as you like. well fizzy. sometimes we reckon this is natural rain water just collected and bottled from outside. always on our food shop. well done.
Makes drinking water easy
I love this water. It's got a nice taste and I love that its sparkling as it makes you feel you are drinking a 'proper drink' and not just water. I only drink water now as I feel its healthier than diet drinks. I drink about 2 a day so 8 in a pack is good value.
best
no substitute unless carbonated please and ONLY 500ml bottles....
Problems with the bottle
I bought this every week for years, as I preferred the taste to any other water and it seemed to keep its bubbles well. But the last few packs have had a number of bottles that don’t appear to have been sealed properly at the factory and the water is flat when you open it. It’s happened so often now that I have decided to stop buying it.
Refreshing taste with plenty of sparkle!
This water has a lovely refreshing taste and seems to stay bubbly for much longer than many of the other brands.
Poor quality sparkling water
Awful water with an extremely horrible bicarbonate after taste Made me feel quite ill - I would avoid It was Poured away Better options available
Super tasty
After having this I have been converted to sparkling water, it’s so tasty, it’s refreshing and is not too fizzy which means I’m not gassy after drinking it. We all enjoyed drinking it and would definitely recommend it for all the family.
Lovely Bubbly!
Stays bubbly, really refreshing I think I'm converted from still water. My daughter loves it too!
Crisp & Refreshing
I don't ordinarily like sparkling water because it makes me feel gassy BUT this was great and didn't make me feel like I was inhaling bubbles! Very refreshing and a great base to add your favourite flavours too as well. I also love that its made from 100% recycled material and is recyclable.
Perfect amount of bubbles/fizz
Such good bubbles in this water! Refreshing with every sip and doesn't taste like it is going flat already when you open it (like some brands). I love the bubble/fizz content. Would recommend to any sparkling water drinker out there - like me :)