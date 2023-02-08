We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Buxton Sparkling Mineral Water 8 X 500Ml

4.3(22)Write a review
image 1 of Buxton Sparkling Mineral Water 8 X 500Ml
£2.50
£0.06/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated natural mineral water
  • For verification, www.buxtonwater.co.uk/faqs/product-information
  • *Water is the one of the healthiest ways to hydrate without consuming sugar or calories. Essential for life, it contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature.
  • At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • These 8 bottles of Buxton sparkling water are a great size for on the go occasions, at work, at lunchtime.
  • • British Sparkling Mineral Water
  • • Buxton Water is slowly filtered during its 5000 years journey and mineralised on its journey up through a mile of ancient rock
  • • Naturally rising from the St Ann's spring in the British Peak district
  • • A healthy drink to hydrate naturally
  • • Water contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature
  • • All our Buxton bottled water are now made with 100% recycled and recyclable plastic and produced in a zero waste factory
  • • We are committed to the sustainable management of the water and our source is certified with the Platinum Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS)
  • It takes 5000 years for Buxton Water to naturally rise up through ancient rock and reach the surface in the historic spa town of Buxton, in the British Peak District. As it overcomes obstacles on its way up, it is filtered by limestone and combined with a unique blend of minerals, ready to replenish your own resilience for the journey up. Our mineral water champions the ‘Don’t Give Up, Rise up’ message.
  • Water is among the healthiest ways to hydrate without consuming sugar or calories. Essential for life, it contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature. At least 2L of water, from all sources, should be consumed per day as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Our bottle is now made with recycled plastic and still fully recyclable, so please crush, cap and recycle it! It can be put in your recycling bin and made into something new again.
  • Produced in our zero waste certified factory, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do.
  • Source: St.Ann's Spring.
  • ® Reg. Trademark used in agreement with the trademark owner.
  • • British Sparkling Mineral Water
  • • Buxton Water is slowly filtered during its 5000 years journey and mineralised on its journey up through a mile of ancient rock
  • • Naturally rising from the St Ann's spring in the British Peak district
  • • A healthy drink to hydrate naturally
  • • Water contributes to the maintenance of normal physical and cognitive function and normal regulation of body temperature
  • • All our Buxton bottled water are now made with 100% recycled and recyclable plastic and produced in a zero waste factory
  • • We are committed to the sustainable management of the water and our source is certified with the Platinum Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS)
  • Pack size: 4000ML

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, clean place away from light, strong odours or chemicals. Consume within 3 days of opening.Best before end: see bottle neck.

Name and address

  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,

Return to

  • Contact Us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 UK Only Mon-Fri 9AM-5PM
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

8 x 50cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical Analysis mg/l
Calcium55
Magnesium19
Potassium1
Sodium24
Bicarbonate248
Chloride37
Sulphate13
Nitrate<0.1
Dry residue at 180°C280
pH at source7.4
View all Sparkling Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

22 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

washy fizzy, pukka.

5 stars

we like this product, we have for years, great clean taste, and we're pretty sure its good for your mouth too. even the fizzy type, burpy as you like. well fizzy. sometimes we reckon this is natural rain water just collected and bottled from outside. always on our food shop. well done.

Makes drinking water easy

5 stars

I love this water. It's got a nice taste and I love that its sparkling as it makes you feel you are drinking a 'proper drink' and not just water. I only drink water now as I feel its healthier than diet drinks. I drink about 2 a day so 8 in a pack is good value.

best

5 stars

no substitute unless carbonated please and ONLY 500ml bottles....

Problems with the bottle

3 stars

I bought this every week for years, as I preferred the taste to any other water and it seemed to keep its bubbles well. But the last few packs have had a number of bottles that don’t appear to have been sealed properly at the factory and the water is flat when you open it. It’s happened so often now that I have decided to stop buying it.

Refreshing taste with plenty of sparkle!

5 stars

This water has a lovely refreshing taste and seems to stay bubbly for much longer than many of the other brands.

Poor quality sparkling water

1 stars

Awful water with an extremely horrible bicarbonate after taste Made me feel quite ill - I would avoid It was Poured away Better options available

Super tasty

5 stars

After having this I have been converted to sparkling water, it’s so tasty, it’s refreshing and is not too fizzy which means I’m not gassy after drinking it. We all enjoyed drinking it and would definitely recommend it for all the family.

Lovely Bubbly!

5 stars

Stays bubbly, really refreshing I think I'm converted from still water. My daughter loves it too!

Crisp & Refreshing

5 stars

I don't ordinarily like sparkling water because it makes me feel gassy BUT this was great and didn't make me feel like I was inhaling bubbles! Very refreshing and a great base to add your favourite flavours too as well. I also love that its made from 100% recycled material and is recyclable.

Perfect amount of bubbles/fizz

5 stars

Such good bubbles in this water! Refreshing with every sip and doesn't taste like it is going flat already when you open it (like some brands). I love the bubble/fizz content. Would recommend to any sparkling water drinker out there - like me :)

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here