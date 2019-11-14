By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fig Rolls 200G

4.5(33)Write a review
Tesco Fig Rolls 200G
£ 0.45
£0.23/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy294kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1589kJ / 377kcal

Product Description

  • Baked pastry with a fig paste filling.
  • Soft & Fruity Soft baked pastry packed with richly sweet figs. Our bakers have been baking biscuits in Britain for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Figs (32%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (19g)
Energy1589kJ / 377kcal294kJ / 70kcal
Fat10.0g1.9g
Saturates4.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate66.3g12.3g
Sugars38.9g7.2g
Fibre2.6g0.5g
Protein4.2g0.8g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

33 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Palm Oil is one of the ingredients!!!!

3 stars

I need no other biscuit

5 stars

Dunktastic treat for all occasions and a good regulator

Very nice

5 stars

Very nice - highly recommended

Try them

5 stars

Top taste,low price ,Bargain

Pastry too dry and a bit lardy-feeling when chewed

2 stars

Pastry too dry and a bit lardy-feeling when chewed. Not as good as own brand fig rolls Tesco have sold in the past.

really like these

4 stars

buy them all the time

Fig Rolls like they used to be!

5 stars

As a 70 year old, I frequently bemoan the insipid flavour of modern versions of my childhood favourites. Not so with these wonderfully textured, flavourful fig rolls which taste exactly as they should. Sheer bliss!

So tasty!

5 stars

The trouble with them is that they disappear too quick!

I like the taste of figs

5 stars

Great

5 stars

Favorite in our house

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

