Tesco Fig Rolls 200G

Palm Oil is one of the ingredients!!!!
I need no other biscuit
Dunktastic treat for all occasions and a good regulator
Very nice
Very nice - highly recommended
Try them
Top taste,low price ,Bargain
Pastry too dry and a bit lardy-feeling when chewed. Not as good as own brand fig rolls Tesco have sold in the past.
really like these
buy them all the time
Fig Rolls like they used to be!
As a 70 year old, I frequently bemoan the insipid flavour of modern versions of my childhood favourites. Not so with these wonderfully textured, flavourful fig rolls which taste exactly as they should. Sheer bliss!
So tasty!
The trouble with them is that they disappear too quick!
I like the taste of figs
Great
Favorite in our house