Black Farmer 6 Premium Pork Sausages 400G

Product Description

  • 6 Premium Pork Sausages
  • With a blend of herbs & spices
  • Flavours without frontiers
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (90%), Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Spices (Pepper, Nutmeg), Herbs (Sage, Parsley), Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Spice Extracts, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sage Extract, Filled into Natural Pork Casings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed the use by date.Suitable for home freezing: Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. For freezing guidelines consult manufacturer's handbook.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. All appliances vary, the following are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill to medium. Place rack for 12-15 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5. Place in roasting tin for 25-30 minutes. Turn half way through cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a dessert spoon of oil in a frying pan. Fry on a medium heat for 12-15 minutes, turning regularly. Drain before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British pork

Preparation and Usage

  • This product contains raw meat and should be cooked according to packet instructions. After cooking check food is piping hot before serving.
  • To defrost
  • Defrost thoroughly in the refrigerator before cooking. Once defrosted do not re-freeze.

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As Sold
Energy 998kJ/241kcal
Fat 19.7g
of which Saturates 8.6g
Carbohydrate 1.0g
of which Sugars 0.5g
Fibre 0.1g
Protein 14.8g
Salt 1.35g
Great tasting meaty sausages, though not always av

5 stars

Great tasting meaty sausages, though not always available - which is disappointing. Please Tesco make more available from ALL the Black Farmer range.

SIMPLY THE BEST!

5 stars

Best sausages you can buy - way superior to the Finest range. Every now and then I go cheap and regret it - you get what you pay for with these. Fantastic for bangers & mash & equally good for a sausage sarnie - BUTCHER QUALITY

Best I've tasted.

5 stars

Best I've tasted.

Best sausages I've tasted in a long time

5 stars

These are the best sausages I've tasted in a long time and they are gluten free. So glad Tesco sell these.

Delicious + RSPCA assured.

5 stars

Delicious + RSPCA assured.

Better than most, but my butchers ones are better

4 stars

Good flavour and didn't shed much fat but too finely ground, so the texture is soft and mushy instead of meaty.

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely love these!

These are the best sausages on the market in my op

5 stars

These are the best sausages on the market in my opinion. Tasty, minimum fat and very enjoyable. Please stock them again. Worth every penny,

Good

4 stars

Good quality sausage, better than tesco's latest finest.

Perfect

5 stars

The BEST gluten free sausages.

