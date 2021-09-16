Black Farmer 6 Premium Pork Sausages 400G

Great tasting meaty sausages, though not always av
Great tasting meaty sausages, though not always available - which is disappointing. Please Tesco make more available from ALL the Black Farmer range.
SIMPLY THE BEST!
Best sausages you can buy - way superior to the Finest range. Every now and then I go cheap and regret it - you get what you pay for with these. Fantastic for bangers & mash & equally good for a sausage sarnie - BUTCHER QUALITY
Best I've tasted.
Best sausages I've tasted in a long time
These are the best sausages I've tasted in a long time and they are gluten free. So glad Tesco sell these.
Delicious + RSPCA assured.
Better than most, but my butchers ones are better
Good flavour and didn't shed much fat but too finely ground, so the texture is soft and mushy instead of meaty.
Delicious
Absolutely love these!
These are the best sausages on the market in my opinion. Tasty, minimum fat and very enjoyable. Please stock them again. Worth every penny,
Good
Good quality sausage, better than tesco's latest finest.
Perfect
The BEST gluten free sausages.