Paper Mate ComfortMate Ultra Ballpoint Pens, Black, 4 Count

£4.50

£1.12/each

Paper Mate ComfortMate Ultra Ballpoint Pens, Black, 4 CountTriangular grip for comfortFloating ink ball system delivers smooth, crisp lines on paperFine line nibPaper Mate ComfortMate Ballpoint Pens feature the Lubriglide ink system for smooth writing. With soft, triangular shaped barrels for comfortable writing, these pens are perfect for the home and office. The 1.0mm (medium point) tip delivers clear and precise lines so that you can express yourself smoothly and reliably.
Enjoy a comfortable and effortless writing experience with the Paper Mate ComfortMate Ultra Retractable Ballpoint Pen. With its triangular barrel and full-length rubberised grip, this pen fits naturally in your hand and provides added comfort and control while you write. The convenient retractable design deploys and retracts the tip with a simple click, while a handy plastic clip allows you to fasten the pen to a pocket planner or notebook for easy storage and transportation. Ideal for home, office, and school use, this retractable pen features a versatile 1.0mm medium point that handles a wide variety of writing tasks. And thanks to its Lubriglide ink system, the pen lets you enjoy a pleasant writing experience. Available in black, red, blue, and green ink colours. Paper Mate pens--the reliable everyday writing companion you can count on.
Paper Mate unlocks the ideas that result when people put pen to paper. With its recognizable two-hearts logo, Paper Mate is dedicated to keeping people connected via the written word. In an age where digital communication proliferates, the benefits of writing with pens or pencils still resonate across society. Personal expression, learning, journaling, and creative writing are all enhanced by Paper Mate quality and versatility. We make a wide range of products to help kids excel at school, to help professionals succeed at work, and to help creative writers express their imaginations and create new worlds.
Retractable ballpoint pen features a triangular barrel for comfortable, natural writingFull-length rubberised grip provides added comfort and controlVersatile 1.0mm medium point creates bold, well-defined linesConvenient retractable design opens and closes with a simple clickAvailable in black, blue, red, and green ink colours

