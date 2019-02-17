Granini Peach Drink 1Ltr

DELICIOUS
If peach is your flavour you won't be disappointed this is amazing, absolutely delicious. I think that it has something to do with it not being real fruit juice instead it is a juice drink which means that it contains sugar. I usually buy pure fruit juices but there are none that match this for peach flavour. Luckily Granini only use sugar and not those nasty sweeteners as they would ruin the flavour. It is expensive but for a treat you really can't beat it and you can even add a drop of water to make it go further. One more tip stock up when its on offer. I recently bought about 10 of them.
Great Peach juice!
Nectar
Perfect. I love this with bottled water. Fantastic as part of a heathly balanced diet