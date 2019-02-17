By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Granini Peach Drink 1Ltr

5(3)Write a review
£ 2.29
£0.23/100ml

Product Description

  • Peach nectar made from concentrate and puree.
  • granini50years.com
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Peach Puree, Water, Sugar, Concentrated Peach Juice, Acidifier: Concentrated Lemon Juice, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Fruit content: minimum 50%

Storage

After opening use quickly and store in a cool place.Best before: see bottle neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • Eckes-Granini Deutschland GmbH,
  • 55266 Nieder-Olm,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.granini.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 215 kJ / 51 kcal
Fat <0,2 g
of which saturates <0,1 g
Carbohydrate 11,7 g
of which sugars 11,6 g
Protein <0,5 g
Salt 0 g

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

DELICIOUS

5 stars

If peach is your flavour you won't be disappointed this is amazing, absolutely delicious. I think that it has something to do with it not being real fruit juice instead it is a juice drink which means that it contains sugar. I usually buy pure fruit juices but there are none that match this for peach flavour. Luckily Granini only use sugar and not those nasty sweeteners as they would ruin the flavour. It is expensive but for a treat you really can't beat it and you can even add a drop of water to make it go further. One more tip stock up when its on offer. I recently bought about 10 of them.

Great Peach juice!

5 stars

Great Peach juice!

Nectar

5 stars

Perfect. I love this with bottled water. Fantastic as part of a heathly balanced diet

