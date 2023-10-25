Bostik Sticki Dots Removable Follow us on Facebook @BluTackUK and Instagram @bostikuk for ideas on how to get creative

About Bostik Removable Glu Dots are circles of clear glue that stick to almost anything, including paper, wood, plastic, metal, glass and painted surfaces. Easy to use, acid and lignin free and non-yellowing, they are ideal for gift-wrapping, photo albums, craft projects and instant fixing. Each dot has a diameter of around 1cm. This pack contains 64 Glu Dots and is CE approved.

Removable double-sided clear dots for instant fixing Suitable for glass, photos, posters, crafts and much more Acid and lignin-free Each dot has a diameter of around 1cm No mess, easy to use CE approved

Preparation and Usage

How to Use Tear along the perforations, peel off the paper backing, press the dot to the first surface, remove the clear film, and stick the second surface to the dot. Be careful not to touch the dot as it might make it less sticky. Recommendations and suggestions are for guidance only, since conditions of use are completely beyond our control. Please read instructions carefully and retain this card for future reference.

Lower age limit

36 Months