Zebra Grip Ballpoint Pens Black 10 Pack

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.30/each

Product Description

  • Ballpoint
  • Ballpoint Pen \n
  • Retractable \n
  • Rubber Grip \n
  • The Z-Grip is a retractable ballpoint pen and it's Zebra's most popular pen! \r \n This wallet includes 10 black ink ballpoint pens. This wallet is low in cost and high in quality. \r \n \r \n
  • Retractable
  • Medium
  • Comfort grip
  • Ink colour as grip

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months

Return to

  • www.zebrapen.co.uk

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

10 x Ballpoint

Safety information

View more safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Leak

2 stars

Most of them leaked

Great!

5 stars

Great value, excellent click and collect delivery service. Thank you

Great pens

5 stars

Great pens my daughters loved them and a very good price too :-)

writing pens

4 stars

good pens. Well wraped and pakaged in a package roughly the size of two shoe boxes with plenty of interior wrapping. Good pens but it would appear a bit over the top on the packaging

Great pens

5 stars

We love these pens. My son who is dyslexic struggles to write but finds these easier to use than most pens. The ink comes out smoothly too. Overall a good buy for us.

Quality

5 stars

Used these pens before and found them to be a quality pen and smooth writing.

