Zebra Grip Ballpoint Pens Black 10 Pack

Leak
Most of them leaked
Great!
Great value, excellent click and collect delivery service. Thank you
Great pens
Great pens my daughters loved them and a very good price too :-)
writing pens
good pens. Well wraped and pakaged in a package roughly the size of two shoe boxes with plenty of interior wrapping. Good pens but it would appear a bit over the top on the packaging
Great pens
We love these pens. My son who is dyslexic struggles to write but finds these easier to use than most pens. The ink comes out smoothly too. Overall a good buy for us.
Quality
Used these pens before and found them to be a quality pen and smooth writing.