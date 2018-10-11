By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Maple Syrup No 1 Light 330G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078kJ / 254kcal

Product Description

  • Maple syrup.
  • From the first tapping of the maple trees in Quebec's Sugar Woods. Our Finest maple syrup comes from the first tapping of Quebecois maple trees, which means it's the very best quality. It takes 40 litres of sap to make just 1 litre of this smooth, delicate syrup, full of butterscotch and crème caramel flavours.
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 months.

Produce of

Produced in Canada

Number of uses

22 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1078kJ / 254kcal162kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate63.0g9.5g
Sugars61.5g9.2g
Fibre0.2g<0.1g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Tastes great

5 stars

I love it on plain yoghurt. Tastes authentic and not sugary or over-sweet. Good value for money.

Delicious!

5 stars

Having tried many different brands over the years, I am a now a regular buyer of this maple syrup due to its taste and consistency. Don’t tell my husband, but It’s so good I sometimes drink it straight from the pot!

Mellow and smooth

5 stars

I only ever buy this maple syrup now as nothing else compares. I use it to drizzle on porridge with blueberries or in my Davina ( no refined sugar)brownie recipe.

