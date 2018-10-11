Tesco Finest Maple Syrup No 1 Light 330G

Tastes great
I love it on plain yoghurt. Tastes authentic and not sugary or over-sweet. Good value for money.
Delicious!
Having tried many different brands over the years, I am a now a regular buyer of this maple syrup due to its taste and consistency. Don’t tell my husband, but It’s so good I sometimes drink it straight from the pot!
Mellow and smooth
I only ever buy this maple syrup now as nothing else compares. I use it to drizzle on porridge with blueberries or in my Davina ( no refined sugar)brownie recipe.