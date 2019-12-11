Welch's Light Purple Grape Juice Drink 1 Litre
Product Description
- Purple Grape Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- Vitamin C
- Did you know?
- Increasing evidence suggests that Vitamin C can help contribute to a healthy vascular system, healthy immune system and also healthy skin.
- Rich in Vitamin C which contributes to a
- Healthy Vascular System
- Healthy Immune System
- Made with Welch's Concord Grapes
- This Purple grape juice drink uses over sweet and tangy Concord grapes which are grown in the USA and Canada by Welch's family farmers.
- This juice drink is rich in Vitamin C giving you a Super Boost of goodness to support your everyday well being as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- A source of Vitamin C. Increasing evidence suggests Vitamin C helps protect the body's cell from damage.
- Reduced sugar
- Pack size: 1l
- Rich in Vitamin C which contributes to a healthy vascular system and healthy immune system
- A source of vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Water, Grape Juice from Concentrate (25%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within four days.For best before end: see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 x 200ml servings
Name and address
Return to
- If you would like to know more about your Welch's Juice Drink, please write to our customer service team at:
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|84kJ
|-
|20kcal
|40% RI**
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
|Vitamin C
|32mg
|A 200ml serving contains 80% RI** Vitamin C
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|Pack contains 5 x 200ml servings
|-
