By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Calypso Clear Cups Drinks 12X185ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Calypso Clear Cups Drinks 12X185ml
£ 1.50
£0.07/100ml

Product Description

  • Tropical orange flavour natural mineral water drink with sweeteners Strawberry flavour natural mineral water drink with sweeteners
  • Visit calypso.co.uk
  • Natural mineral water
  • Natural flavours
  • Sugar free
  • No colourings
  • Pack size: 2220ml
  • Sugar free

Information

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Calypso Soft Drinks,
  • LL13 9QA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Calypso Soft Drinks,
  • LL13 9QA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

12 x 185ml ℮

    • Natural mineral water
    • Natural flavours
    • Sugar free
    • No colourings
    • 6 x Tropical Orange
    • 6 x Strawberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Natural Mineral Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Sweeteners: Acesulfame K, Sucralose

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 185ml
    Energy 4.3 kJ/1.0 kcal8.0 kJ/1.9 kcal
    Fat 0g0g
    of which saturates 0g0g
    Carbohydrate 0g0g
    of which sugars 0g0g
    Protein 0g0g
    Salt TraceTrace
    • Natural mineral water
    • Natural flavours
    • Sugar free
    • No colourings
    • 6 x Tropical Orange
    • 6 x Strawberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Natural Mineral Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Preservative, Potassium Sorbate, Sweeteners: Acesulfame K, Sucralose

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 185ml
    Energy 4.3 kJ/1.0 kcal8.0 kJ/1.9 kcal
    Fat 0g0g
    of which saturates 0g0g
    Carbohydrate 0g0g
    of which sugars 0g0g
    Protein 0g0g
    Salt TraceTrace

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Growers Harvest Apple Juice 3X200ml

£ 0.40
£0.07/100ml

Tesco Double Concentrate Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar Squash 1.5L

£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml

Growers Harvest Orange Juice 3X200ml

£ 0.40
£0.07/100ml

Tesco Ashbeck Natural Mineral Still Water 12X500ml

£ 1.69
£0.03/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here