Calypso Clear Cups Drinks 12X185ml

Product Description
- Tropical orange flavour natural mineral water drink with sweeteners Strawberry flavour natural mineral water drink with sweeteners
- Visit calypso.co.uk
- Natural mineral water
- Natural flavours
- Sugar free
- No colourings
- Pack size: 2220ml
- Sugar free
Information
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Calypso Soft Drinks,
- LL13 9QA,
- UK.
Return to
- Calypso Soft Drinks,
- LL13 9QA,
- UK.
Net Contents
12 x 185ml ℮
- Natural mineral water
- Natural flavours
- Sugar free
- No colourings
- 6 x Tropical Orange
- 6 x Strawberry
Information
Ingredients
Natural Mineral Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Sweeteners: Acesulfame K, Sucralose
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 185ml Energy 4.3 kJ/1.0 kcal 8.0 kJ/1.9 kcal Fat 0g 0g of which saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 0g 0g of which sugars 0g 0g Protein 0g 0g Salt Trace Trace
- Natural mineral water
- Natural flavours
- Sugar free
- No colourings
- 6 x Tropical Orange
- 6 x Strawberry
Information
Ingredients
Natural Mineral Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Preservative, Potassium Sorbate, Sweeteners: Acesulfame K, Sucralose
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 185ml Energy 4.3 kJ/1.0 kcal 8.0 kJ/1.9 kcal Fat 0g 0g of which saturates 0g 0g Carbohydrate 0g 0g of which sugars 0g 0g Protein 0g 0g Salt Trace Trace
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019