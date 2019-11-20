By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Nido Instant Full Cream Milk Powder 400G

5(1)Write a review
Nestle Nido Instant Full Cream Milk Powder 400G
Per 250 ml
  • Energy686 kJ 164 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2101 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant full cream milk powder
  • www.nestle-tasteofhome.com
  • Nido® is a dry whole milk powder. Simply mix 32.5g (about 3 teaspoons) of milk powder and 225 ml off water to make 250mls of Nido® Milk. Why not also try Nido® milk powder in your tea and coffee?
  • Nido® was first launched during the 1940s as an extremely versatile and practical milk powder, ready to use at all times. The same is true to today as Nido® milk powder can be used in many recipes and drinks, as a simple substitute for fresh milk.
  • 130g of milk powder and 900ml of water make 1 litre.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Each tin contains 400g of Nestle Nido® instant full cream milk powder
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Fat Content not less than 28%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Keep the tin closed.Best Before: See base (EXP)

Preparation and Usage

  • 3x 32.5 g Nido®+ 225 ml water=250 ml
  • 32.5 g milk powder and 225 ml water makes 250 ml reconstituted milk with 3.7% milk fat.
  • 130 g milk powder and 900 ml water makes 1 Litre reconstituted milk with 3.7% milk fat.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 portions

Warnings

  • Not to be used to feed infants below 12 months of age.

Name and address

  • Osem U.K. Limited,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Hemmells,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper (250 ml)%RI*
Energy 2101 kJ686 kJ
-503 kcal164 kcal8%
Fat 28,2 g9,2 g13%
- of which saturates 17,6 g5,7 g29%
Carbohydrate 36,5 g11,9 g4%
- of which sugars 36,5 g11,9 g13%
Fibre 0 g0 g-
Protein 25,7 g8,4 g17%
Salt 0,90 g0,30 g5%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---
Pack contains 12 portions---

Safety information

View more safety information

Not to be used to feed infants below 12 months of age.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Superb quality. Do you remember when milk was deli

5 stars

Superb quality. Do you remember when milk was delivered to your doorstep, you could get "Sterilised milk" that came in a glass pint bottle with a Crown cap? (A Crown cap for those who are now scratching their heads, is just like a beer bottle cap and you need a bottle-opener to remove it.) Well, when mead up, it tastes exactly like that sterilised milk of yore. Run out of tinned evaporated milk? Well, you can also make that with Nido. Just double the amount of Nido to water, and you have got evaporated milk. Just like Carnation. I LOVE THIS STUFF.

