Nestle Nido Instant Full Cream Milk Powder 400G

Superb quality. Do you remember when milk was deli
Superb quality. Do you remember when milk was delivered to your doorstep, you could get "Sterilised milk" that came in a glass pint bottle with a Crown cap? (A Crown cap for those who are now scratching their heads, is just like a beer bottle cap and you need a bottle-opener to remove it.) Well, when mead up, it tastes exactly like that sterilised milk of yore. Run out of tinned evaporated milk? Well, you can also make that with Nido. Just double the amount of Nido to water, and you have got evaporated milk. Just like Carnation. I LOVE THIS STUFF.