Tropical Sun Jmcan Ackee In Salted Water 280G

Jamaican Ackee

The national fruit of Jamaica; Ackee is a soft and delicious yellow-orange fruit which is eaten as a vegetable, most commonly in Jamaica's signature dish: ackee and saltfish. Tropical Sun Ackee is considered the gold standard by chefs and grandmothers alike, and is expertly picked, cut, washed and tinned by hand by our team in Central Village, Jamaica. Our closely-guarded process guarantees maximum freshness and flavour, and uses no artificial chemicals. Enjoy!

Prepared by hand in Jamaica Food for the soul! High in Vitamin C Free From Artificial Colours, Flavours & Preservatives Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Ackee, Water, Salt

Produce of

Proud to be made in Jamaica

Net Contents

280g ℮

Drained weight

164g ℮