We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tropical Sun Jmcan Ackee In Salted Water 280G

Tropical Sun Jmcan Ackee In Salted Water 280G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.85

£10.18/kg

Vegan

Jamaican Ackee
The national fruit of Jamaica; Ackee is a soft and delicious yellow-orange fruit which is eaten as a vegetable, most commonly in Jamaica's signature dish: ackee and saltfish.Tropical Sun Ackee is considered the gold standard by chefs and grandmothers alike, and is expertly picked, cut, washed and tinned by hand by our team in Central Village, Jamaica. Our closely-guarded process guarantees maximum freshness and flavour, and uses no artificial chemicals. Enjoy!
Prepared by hand in JamaicaFood for the soul!High in Vitamin CFree From Artificial Colours, Flavours & PreservativesSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 280G
High in Vitamin C

Ingredients

Ackee, Water, Salt

Produce of

Proud to be made in Jamaica

Net Contents

280g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Drained weight

164g ℮

View all African & Caribbean

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here