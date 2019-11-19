Tesco Red Seedless Grapes Punnet 500G

Variable quality
Variable quality, one week they were excellent, sweet and succulent, the next week bland and tasteless. Please Tesco, check the quality, i won't be buying these again.
delicious
had these for last few weeks now,excellent quality and keep well
Tasty
These were fine last week going to order again as they stayed good for over a week
there fine
Great taste
Always fresh and would easily last for a week if need but I keep mine in fridge
Rubbish
They went straight into the bin. They should never have been sold to the public. Sooooooooo sower.
Had these on my food shop last week and was so disappointed! They were full of seeds and completely tasteless! Going to try once more this week and hope they’re much better as my kids love them normally
Normally great
this week the grapes were not seedless. A seed in every one.
grapes were mouldy
Good quality lasts well in the fridge
