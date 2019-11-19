By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Seedless Grapes Punnet 500G

2.5(31)Write a review
Tesco Red Seedless Grapes Punnet 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy308kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 308kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Red seedless grapes.
  • Hand Picked Carefully grown in vineyards for a juicy burst of refreshing sweetness.
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Grapes

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy308kJ / 73kcal
Fat0.1g
Saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate17.0g
Sugars17.0g
Fibre0.6g
Protein0.6g
Salt<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
As sold--

31 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Variable quality

2 stars

Variable quality, one week they were excellent, sweet and succulent, the next week bland and tasteless. Please Tesco, check the quality, i won't be buying these again.

delicious

5 stars

had these for last few weeks now,excellent quality and keep well

Tasty

5 stars

These were fine last week going to order again as they stayed good for over a week

there fine

3 stars

there fine

Great taste

5 stars

Always fresh and would easily last for a week if need but I keep mine in fridge

Rubbish

1 stars

They went straight into the bin. They should never have been sold to the public. Sooooooooo sower.

Had these on my food shop last week and was so dis

1 stars

Had these on my food shop last week and was so disappointed! They were full of seeds and completely tasteless! Going to try once more this week and hope they’re much better as my kids love them normally

Normally great

2 stars

this week the grapes were not seedless. A seed in every one.

grapes were mouldy

2 stars

grapes were mouldy

Good quality lasts well in the fridge

5 stars

Good quality lasts well in the fridge

