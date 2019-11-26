Tesco Seedless Grape Selection Pack 500G

Eat straightaway or don't bother
nothing wrong with the quality, but were mouldy within two days of delivery
Lovely plump juicy grapes-good value for money
Lovely plump juicy grapes good value for money No seeds great as one of your five a day
not happy
delivered today 04 september with best before date 9th September when opened nine of black grapes were mouldy
iffy
very inconsistent quality
totally inedible
black grapes were ok the green ones so sour thy were inedible. will not buy again very disappointed
AWFUL
Terrible quality. Can't believe that Tesco, who are usually so good with the fruit I order, are selling this. The brighter green ones on top were sour. Many underneath were mouldy. I even took them all out and washed the remainder today as some of them smelled awful. I also have a punnet of black ones in the fridge. I shall be really angry if they are the same.
Started to go mouldy before the 3 day life span
mouldy
almost all of the grapes was mouldy
Brilliant idea.
Great mix of tastes . Great idea to have three different kinds of grapes in one pack.
Sweetest source of vitamins and antioxidants
I love this pack as a good combination of red and green which my kids love too