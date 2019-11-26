By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Seedless Grape Selection Pack 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
per 100g
  • Energy304kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Selection Of Seedless Grapes
  • Hand picked A seasonal selection of sweet and juicy grapes
  • Hand Picked. A seasonal selection of sweet and juicy grape
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Grapes

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Greece, India, Italy, Mexico, Namibia, Peru, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, USA

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy304kJ / 72kcal304kJ / 72kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate17.0g17.0g
Sugars17.0g17.0g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Eat straightaway or don't bother

1 stars

nothing wrong with the quality, but were mouldy within two days of delivery

Lovely plump juicy grapes-good value for money

5 stars

Lovely plump juicy grapes good value for money No seeds great as one of your five a day

not happy

3 stars

delivered today 04 september with best before date 9th September when opened nine of black grapes were mouldy

iffy

2 stars

very inconsistent quality

totally inedible

1 stars

black grapes were ok the green ones so sour thy were inedible. will not buy again very disappointed

AWFUL

1 stars

Terrible quality. Can't believe that Tesco, who are usually so good with the fruit I order, are selling this. The brighter green ones on top were sour. Many underneath were mouldy. I even took them all out and washed the remainder today as some of them smelled awful. I also have a punnet of black ones in the fridge. I shall be really angry if they are the same.

Started to go mouldy before the 3 day life span

2 stars

Started to go mouldy before the 3 day life span

mouldy

1 stars

almost all of the grapes was mouldy

Brilliant idea.

5 stars

Great mix of tastes . Great idea to have three different kinds of grapes in one pack.

Sweetest source of vitamins and antioxidants

5 stars

I love this pack as a good combination of red and green which my kids love too

