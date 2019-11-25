Tesco Green Seedless Grapes Punnet 500G

rotten grapes
several of the grapes at the bottom of the carton are brown and rotten
Generally very good.
There are seasonal variations, just look at how many countries supply them, but they are almost always delicious. However, I have recently bought a punnet of variety "Sweet Globes" originating from Brazil which are by far the best yet. They are very large sweet grapes, at least two bites each. I highly recommend them.
last week they were very small and soft 2/10
Signs of bad quality and soft grapes in October
I expected crunchy but not, soft, sour, squishy and wrinkly grapes, it's beginning to spoil, actually not that 'fresh' at all. nearly mouldy.
Sweet na
Very bitter went in bin
Very sour I binned them
Of two packs one was fine, the other was not. Lat
Of two packs one was fine, the other was not. Latter was looking jaded and the grapes had small marks on each grape. I thought they might be an old pack.
They were mouldy on the day I received my shopping
Yum
We like grapes
Always lovely crunchy and sweet
