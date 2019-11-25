By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Green Seedless Grapes Punnet 500G

2.5(27)Write a review
Tesco Green Seedless Grapes Punnet 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
100g contains
  • Energy66kcal 278kJ
    3%
  • Sugars15.4g
    17%
  • Fat0.1g
    < 1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    < 1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    < 1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 278kJ (66kcal)

  • Green Seedless Grapes
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of the U.K., Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Peru, South Africa, Spain, the USA

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains.100g contains
Energy278kJ (66kcal) 278kJ (66kcal)
Fat0.1g0.1g
saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate15.4g15.4g
sugars15.4g15.4g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

27 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

rotten grapes

1 stars

several of the grapes at the bottom of the carton are brown and rotten

Generally very good.

4 stars

There are seasonal variations, just look at how many countries supply them, but they are almost always delicious. However, I have recently bought a punnet of variety "Sweet Globes" originating from Brazil which are by far the best yet. They are very large sweet grapes, at least two bites each. I highly recommend them.

last week they were very small and soft 2/10

2 stars

last week they were very small and soft 2/10

Signs of bad quality and soft grapes in October

2 stars

I expected crunchy but not, soft, sour, squishy and wrinkly grapes, it's beginning to spoil, actually not that 'fresh' at all. nearly mouldy.

Sweet na

1 stars

Very bitter went in bin

Very sour I binned them

1 stars

Very sour I binned them

Of two packs one was fine, the other was not. Lat

2 stars

Of two packs one was fine, the other was not. Latter was looking jaded and the grapes had small marks on each grape. I thought they might be an old pack.

They were mouldy on the day I received my shopping

1 stars

They were mouldy on the day I received my shopping! All had to be thrown away!

Yum

5 stars

We like grapes

Always lovely crunchy and sweet

5 stars

Always lovely crunchy and sweet

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

