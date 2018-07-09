Walls Calippo Max Orange Lemon & Lime 6X80ml

Mini Calippo Ice Lollies 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Having not had a Calippo for many years it was nice to go back a few years; same as ever, lovely refreshing flavours and really enjoyed by myself and the rest of my family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeping cool 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 In this scorching heat ice lollies are a must in this house! My memories of Calippos are holidays abroad as a child! I loves them then and I was looking forward to my blast from the past! These lollies are a great size for my 3 year old. Not too much and enough to cool her down. The flavours are both really tasty! Very zingy and not just a wet mess. Both flavours are equally tasty and you don’t end up with a stock of one flavour nobody likes! These are now a summer essential for us! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and Juicy 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Very taste and flavoured very well. Was great for hot weather and not to have the children mess their clothes and hands. Very refreshing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

almost too refreshing! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I remember these well from being a child and must say they have definately stayed original with the packaging an I was instantly excited to try them and so were my children. When you first try them they are amazing and so refreshing especially in this weather but there is something about them that about half way down it is almost too much, maybe as the flavour is quite strong. My children also didn't finish all of theirs which for an ice lolly is almost unheard of! Plus they stain clothes easily so I was having to strip my children off to eat them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshingly tasty! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 These couldn’t have come around at a better time, tasty and juicy enough to quench your thirst and give you a nice augary taste. Perfect to help you cool down in blisteringly hot weather we have had recently! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and tasty 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Calippos have a kind of nostalgic feel for them to me, so I was excited to try them. I always remember as a kid, you’d get to the bottom of your calippo and there’d be a gloopy build up of syrup, but not with these. The refreshing flavour stays constant throughout and there’s no horrible gloop in sight. I was surprised by the size too. They’re described as “mini” which immediately made me assume they would be tiny, but they’re not. They’re a good size and the low calorie count is a plus. Needless to say I thoroughly enjoyed this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great timing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Great timing. Hot summer's day grandkids round. We all had one and so so juicy. Great taste and love at the end no sticky hands...win win [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reminds me of of summer school days 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 The Mini Calippo went down a treat with with friends as an after lunch snack on a warm summers day. It reminded us of our school days and the packaging meant that our hands stayed clean and sticky free. The flavours where good but not overpowering or too sweet. I would definitely recommend this product to family and friends and they are a great as a treat for kids because of its mini size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect after school treat! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Perfect size for an after school treat for the kids (and big kids)! They were juicy, tasty and went down a treat! Really good value for money too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]