Walls Calippo Max Orange Lemon & Lime 6X80ml

4.5(95)Write a review
image 1 of Walls Calippo Max Orange Lemon & Lime 6X80ml
£ 2.20
£0.46/100ml
  • Calippo Orange and Lemon-Lime fruity ice lollies, available in a pack of 6 are a great idea for quick, frozen dessert for any kid. Enjoy a refreshing mix of Orange and Lemon-Lime flavoured Calippos, in a fun mini pack, each Calippo ice lolly is a snack full of flavour and fun. Wall's has been making kids ice cream for over 35 years. All Walls ice creams for kids are formulated according to our set nutritional criteria for calories, saturated fat and sugar. That's because at Walls we believe that there is a place for occasional treats within a balanced diet and active lifestyle. Ice cream is a ‘fun food’, and we have specially designed our kids ice creams to have fun tastes, textures, shapes and colours, while also meeting our strict nutrition criteria. Unilever is committed to help 1 billion people take actions to improve their health and well-being, through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan. Thus, we have taken responsibility by setting strict nutrition criteria for all of our kids ice creams, to reassure mums that our entire kids range will contain no more than: 110 kcal per serving, 3 g saturated fat per serving, and 20 g of added sugar per 100 g. Enjoy the summer feeling all year round with our classic Calippo ice lollies! For more information on our kids range please visit www.icecreamjoy.com.
  • Orange and Lemon-Lime fruity ice lollies - perfect for a quick and refreshing snack on the go
  • Our ice lolly sticks are responsibly made, so they are the perfect treat for kids
  • A great combination of exciting colours, shapes and yummy flavours make our ice lollies the best sweet treat for healthy kids
  • Tasty and fun - these treats for kids are great for a quick refreshment after an exhausting playtime session
  • Every single Calippo ice lolly is made without any artificial colours or flavours
  • Gluten free treats for kids that everyone enjoys
  • Pack size: 480ml

Information

Ingredients

Calippo Mini orange 80ml: Ingredients: Water, orange juice from concentrate (20%), sugar, glucose syrup, apple juice from concentrate (5%), fructose syrup, acidity regulator, (citric acid), stabilisers (locust bean gum, tara gum), colours (paprika extract, curcumin), flavouring. May contain milk. Gluten free. Calippo Mini Lime 80ml: Ingredients: Water, sugar, lemon juice from concentrate (7%), glucose syrup, fructose syrup, lime juice from concentrate (2%), stabilisers (locust bean gum, tara gum), colours (chlorophyll, curcumin), acidity regulator, (citric acid), flavouring. May contain milk. Gluten free

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk

Storage

Storage temperature at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

480 ℮

Mini Calippo Ice Lollies

4 stars

Having not had a Calippo for many years it was nice to go back a few years; same as ever, lovely refreshing flavours and really enjoyed by myself and the rest of my family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeping cool

5 stars

In this scorching heat ice lollies are a must in this house! My memories of Calippos are holidays abroad as a child! I loves them then and I was looking forward to my blast from the past! These lollies are a great size for my 3 year old. Not too much and enough to cool her down. The flavours are both really tasty! Very zingy and not just a wet mess. Both flavours are equally tasty and you don’t end up with a stock of one flavour nobody likes! These are now a summer essential for us! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and Juicy

4 stars

Very taste and flavoured very well. Was great for hot weather and not to have the children mess their clothes and hands. Very refreshing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

almost too refreshing!

3 stars

I remember these well from being a child and must say they have definately stayed original with the packaging an I was instantly excited to try them and so were my children. When you first try them they are amazing and so refreshing especially in this weather but there is something about them that about half way down it is almost too much, maybe as the flavour is quite strong. My children also didn't finish all of theirs which for an ice lolly is almost unheard of! Plus they stain clothes easily so I was having to strip my children off to eat them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshingly tasty!

4 stars

These couldn’t have come around at a better time, tasty and juicy enough to quench your thirst and give you a nice augary taste. Perfect to help you cool down in blisteringly hot weather we have had recently! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and tasty

5 stars

Calippos have a kind of nostalgic feel for them to me, so I was excited to try them. I always remember as a kid, you’d get to the bottom of your calippo and there’d be a gloopy build up of syrup, but not with these. The refreshing flavour stays constant throughout and there’s no horrible gloop in sight. I was surprised by the size too. They’re described as “mini” which immediately made me assume they would be tiny, but they’re not. They’re a good size and the low calorie count is a plus. Needless to say I thoroughly enjoyed this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great timing

5 stars

Great timing. Hot summer's day grandkids round. We all had one and so so juicy. Great taste and love at the end no sticky hands...win win [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reminds me of of summer school days

5 stars

The Mini Calippo went down a treat with with friends as an after lunch snack on a warm summers day. It reminded us of our school days and the packaging meant that our hands stayed clean and sticky free. The flavours where good but not overpowering or too sweet. I would definitely recommend this product to family and friends and they are a great as a treat for kids because of its mini size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect after school treat!

5 stars

Perfect size for an after school treat for the kids (and big kids)! They were juicy, tasty and went down a treat! Really good value for money too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mini but mighty refreshing!

5 stars

These mini calippos are the perfect size for a small refreshing treat. Perfect for the heat wave we've been having. They are sweet, zingy and tasty. Just the right size for smaller family members too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

