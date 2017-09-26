By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Staedtler Textsurfer Highlighters 4 Pack

Staedtler Textsurfer Highlighters 4 Pack
  • Classic Highlighters
  • 4 highlighters in assorted colours, yellow, pink, blue and green \n
  • INK-JET safe. Does not smudge inkjet printouts and handwritten text \n
  • Lightfast pigment ink, for paper, fax and copies \n
  • Textsurfer classic
  • Paper, copy, fax, inkjet, ink
  • ISO 11540
  • Conforms to ASTM D-4236
  • Conventional highlighters
  • Ink-jet safe
  • Refillable
  • Does not smudge inkjet printouts and handwritten texts

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Moosaeckerstr. 3,
  • 90427 Nuernberg,
  • Germany.

  • www.staedtler.com
  • info@staedtler.de

The best highlighters

These highlighters really are ink-jet safe, and works well with any pen type too - they don't smudge!

Perfect really

I bought these over a month ago after being in dire need to new highlighters but was willing to invest in a decent set after purchasing multiple sets from pound shops that run out after one use. Staedtler is a reputable brand - never let me down and tesco are offering this set for a bargain price that I haven't seen anywhere else!

Great highlighters

Bought for kids for school , great pens and great price .

Good value

I bought this fur my kids stationary for school. Did the job and good value for money.

Am really happy with product. Arrived in time and was as described.

college buy

Much needed item for daughters college work.

Good Quality

Good quality highlighters. Reasonable price.

Not bad

These highlighters are not bad but a tad expensive for the quality.

Quality product

Have used these pens before and are of very good quality hence purchasing the same again. Excellent service from Tesco Direct as usual.

