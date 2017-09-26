Staedtler Textsurfer Highlighters 4 Pack

The best highlighters
These highlighters really are ink-jet safe, and works well with any pen type too - they don't smudge!
Perfect really
I bought these over a month ago after being in dire need to new highlighters but was willing to invest in a decent set after purchasing multiple sets from pound shops that run out after one use. Staedtler is a reputable brand - never let me down and tesco are offering this set for a bargain price that I haven't seen anywhere else!
Great highlighters
Bought for kids for school , great pens and great price .
Good value
I bought this fur my kids stationary for school. Did the job and good value for money.
Service
Am really happy with product. Arrived in time and was as described.
college buy
Much needed item for daughters college work.
Good Quality
Good quality highlighters. Reasonable price.
Not bad
These highlighters are not bad but a tad expensive for the quality.
Quality product
Have used these pens before and are of very good quality hence purchasing the same again. Excellent service from Tesco Direct as usual.