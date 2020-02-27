By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Staedtler Triplus Colour Fibre Tips 10Pck

5(16)Write a review
£ 5.25
£0.53/each

Product Description

  • Fibre-tip pen in ergonomic triangular shape for relaxed and easy writing and drawing.
  • Water-based ink that will wash out of most textiles
  • Can be left uncapped for days without drying-up \n
  • In a stand-up Staedtler® desktop box for safe keeping
  • STAEDTLER TRIPLUS COLOUR FIBRE TIPS 10 PACK
  • 1.0 mm
  • Safe for children

Produce of

Made in Germany

  • Warning! Small parts.

  • Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Moosaeckerstr. 3,
  • 90427 Nuernberg,
  • Germany.

  • www.staedtler.com
  • info@staedtler.com

10 x Pens

Warning! Small parts.

16 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Good

5 stars

Pens write smoothly great for taking notes colours are bright and clear also doesn’t smudge

Excellent quality pens

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas gift for a very arty niece. She was so excited and said ‘These pens never run out’

Excellent variety of colours

5 stars

I'm glad for the choice selected because there are lots of other makes to confuse when shopping

Great Revision Stationery

5 stars

Great to use when creating revision materials. Colours last ages and are really nice to write with. Glad to have bought them

Super pens

5 stars

I bought these for my niece to go with a Millie marotta colouring book. They are perfect for this and she loves them

Quick service

5 stars

Very quick service and great for writing notes and making mindmaps to revise with

Quality item

5 stars

Bought for my daughter, she loves them. More expensive than most felt tips but better quality and last much longer.

Quick delivery

5 stars

Ordered these for colouring in. Good selection of colours and work well. They will bleed through if you press too hard.Colours seem strong so should last a while. Prompt efficient delivery ....great !!

Great pens, perfect for what I wanted them for!

5 stars

Bought these pens for a special project I am working on. They are perfect and great value too!

Perfect

5 stars

I bought it last week and they're exactly what I wanted.

