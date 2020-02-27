Staedtler Triplus Colour Fibre Tips 10Pck

Good
Pens write smoothly great for taking notes colours are bright and clear also doesn’t smudge
Excellent quality pens
Bought as a Christmas gift for a very arty niece. She was so excited and said ‘These pens never run out’
Excellent variety of colours
I'm glad for the choice selected because there are lots of other makes to confuse when shopping
Great Revision Stationery
Great to use when creating revision materials. Colours last ages and are really nice to write with. Glad to have bought them
Super pens
I bought these for my niece to go with a Millie marotta colouring book. They are perfect for this and she loves them
Quick service
Very quick service and great for writing notes and making mindmaps to revise with
Quality item
Bought for my daughter, she loves them. More expensive than most felt tips but better quality and last much longer.
Quick delivery
Ordered these for colouring in. Good selection of colours and work well. They will bleed through if you press too hard.Colours seem strong so should last a while. Prompt efficient delivery ....great !!
Great pens, perfect for what I wanted them for!
Bought these pens for a special project I am working on. They are perfect and great value too!
Perfect
I bought it last week and they're exactly what I wanted.