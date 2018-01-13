Staedtler Ergosoft Colour Pencils 12Pck

Christmas Gift
Bought this as a Christmas gift. Don't know if they're any good though, as I've not yet heard from the recipient.
I love them!
Got this for my little girl. Very soft and great colours. Deep. Don’t break as easily as most of the pencils. Definately recommended to all ages although not as cheap as other brands.
THE Colouring Pencils to have!
According to my Year 6 child! Excellent price compared to a high street store and click and collect meant they were being used in no time!
Brilliant colouring pencils
My Daughter was desperate to have these colouring pencils, all her friends have them and they all rave about them. She is delighted with them and describes them as brilliant.
Great colouring pencils
I have been buying these pencils for my children for years, they colour beautifully. Easy to hold and the lead doesn't break while you sharpen them which I've found with other pencils.
Fantastic Crayons
I bought these for my children as a back to school item. They are vibrant colours, softish crayon so colour nice and easily and come in a great case which turns into a stand for ease of crayon removal!
Good Buy
Bought as a gift. Very well received, especially the case that turns in to a stand. Very good quality.
Good quality
These are excellent for children for their school pencil case.
Amazing quality
I bought this a week ago and I am over the moon with my purchase. Firstly, the colouring pencils were only £4.00 which is a GREAT price for STAEDTLER pencils. Especially when considering the price elsewhere can sometimes fetch up to £12. Secondly, the quality is faultless. They are hard wearing, have an anti-break system and last for about a year (from previous experience). They have a good grip and come in a protective casing that stops them from being damaged. They are easy to sharpen and the colour variety is excellent to. A must buy while the price is still right.
Absolutely great
I bought myself a pack for school 2 years ago and they still last now....greatest pocket money item I spent on