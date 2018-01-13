By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Staedtler Ergosoft Colour Pencils 12Pck

Staedtler Ergosoft Colour Pencils 12Pck
£ 8.00
£0.67/each

Product Description

  • Ergosoft Coloured Pencils Brilliant Colours
  • Soft break-resistant lead. Unique non-slip soft surface \n
  • Lead is 50% more break-resistant & pencil is 30% stronger
  • In a stand-up Staedtler® desktop box for safe keeping
  • The coloured pencil with A-B-S!
  • The white protective coating reinforces the lead core and increases break-resistance. Brilliant colours. Ergonomic triangular shape. Soft, non-slip surface.
  • Stand-up box
  • Triangular
  • A-B-S anti-break-system

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany

Name and address

  • Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Moosaeckerstr. 3,
  • 90427 Nuernberg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.staedtler.com
  • info@staedtler.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

24 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Christmas Gift

3 stars

Bought this as a Christmas gift. Don't know if they're any good though, as I've not yet heard from the recipient.

I love them!

5 stars

Got this for my little girl. Very soft and great colours. Deep. Don’t break as easily as most of the pencils. Definately recommended to all ages although not as cheap as other brands.

THE Colouring Pencils to have!

5 stars

According to my Year 6 child! Excellent price compared to a high street store and click and collect meant they were being used in no time!

Brilliant colouring pencils

5 stars

My Daughter was desperate to have these colouring pencils, all her friends have them and they all rave about them. She is delighted with them and describes them as brilliant.

Great colouring pencils

5 stars

I have been buying these pencils for my children for years, they colour beautifully. Easy to hold and the lead doesn't break while you sharpen them which I've found with other pencils.

Fantastic Crayons

5 stars

I bought these for my children as a back to school item. They are vibrant colours, softish crayon so colour nice and easily and come in a great case which turns into a stand for ease of crayon removal!

Good Buy

5 stars

Bought as a gift. Very well received, especially the case that turns in to a stand. Very good quality.

Good quality

5 stars

These are excellent for children for their school pencil case.

Amazing quality

5 stars

I bought this a week ago and I am over the moon with my purchase. Firstly, the colouring pencils were only £4.00 which is a GREAT price for STAEDTLER pencils. Especially when considering the price elsewhere can sometimes fetch up to £12. Secondly, the quality is faultless. They are hard wearing, have an anti-break system and last for about a year (from previous experience). They have a good grip and come in a protective casing that stops them from being damaged. They are easy to sharpen and the colour variety is excellent to. A must buy while the price is still right.

Absolutely great

5 stars

I bought myself a pack for school 2 years ago and they still last now....greatest pocket money item I spent on

