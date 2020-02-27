Energizer Max AAA 8 Pack
- Alkaline AAA Batteries
- 8-pack of Energizer MAX® Alkaline AAA batteries
- Protects* your devices from damaging leaks
- Non-stop energy for your non-stop family's must-have devices—think toys, torches, wireless mice, remotes, and more
- Holds power up to 10 years in storage—so you're never left powerless
- From the makers of the world's longest-lasting AA battery: Energizer® Ultimate Lithium™
- Energizer® created the world's first zero mercury AA alkaline battery, commercially available since 1991
- * Of fully used batteries in devices up to 2 years
- Energizer MAX® batteries deliver long-lasting power for your everyday devices, giving you power when you need it most. Feel confident knowing you have the long-lasting energy and protection you expect from Energizer.
- 10 year shelf life.
Use By: See Battery
Produce of
Made in Singapore
- WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. Do not swallow. If swallowed, promptly see doctor. Insert correctly (+/-), do not recharge, do not open or dispose in fire, do not mix with used on other battery type: may explode, leak and cause damage.
- Energizer Trading Ltd.,
- Sword House,
- Totteridge Road,
- High Wycombe,
- UK,
- HP13 6DG.
- www.energizer.eu
- consumer.serviceEU@energizer.com
8 x Batteries
