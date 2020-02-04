Olay Complete Care Moisturiser Everyday Sun Cream Light Glow 50Ml

ffdrdr trrtret ytft
Deep!
I have been using 'deep' for years and have wasted so much money trying to find a replacement, without any luck. The light shade does not suit my skin tone, it makes me look jaundiced/yellow. It's such a shame it's been discontinued as it's a lovely cream that makes your skin look very glowing and healthy. Please bring back the deep version.
Deep!
This creme is great - but its very annoying to have choice of shade now limited to just ' light' version.... Bring back the 'deep' version!! Been using it for years.. Why was it discontiued?
This product is amazing!
my skin has always had a problem with oily and i have always been very pale, once i saw this i had to buy it if i had any chance of looking sun kissed and 2 years later i still use it and it still works like a charm! thankyou olay!!!!
Can't find again
I love this product and I'm so disappointed I can't buy again - please advise if this product is coming back in stock soon.
Product packaging misleading!
I love my Olay tinted BB cream and thought I had found another brilliant product. Sadly the tube reads 'TINTED moisturising cream and sunless tanner'. It is not tinted, just a white cream. If this cream had been tinted, I would have been raving about this product as it does everything else it says it does.
olay
I use this product without fail every morning and its great I love the sun kissed look recommend this product to anyone and its good for dry skin and oily skin seem to balance evenly so you dont feel like you have greasy skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
FANTASTIC
ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS ITS PERFECT ON YOUR SKIN JUST SMOOTH AND SOAKS IN NO GREASE FEELING WOULD RECOMMEND WOULD NOT BUY ANYTHING ELSE MY SKIN JUST FEELS SO NOURISHED AND HYDRATED
Good product
Happy with product but it took 10 days for me to receive it when ordering online
Tantastic but small
I usually use another brand but came across this on in store and wanted to treat myself to this brand as it is well known and the packaging was a little more classy than my usual so i thought why not and gave it a go. I thought it was a little pricey for the quantity as it has only been a few weeks and i have come very near the end now :( It was very smooth to put on with a lovely scent and soaked in very quickly but i had to apply it a few times as a top up during the week to keep its colour as it did not last as long as the other brand i usually buy. After using this product my skin now feels highly moisturised and as it is so mosturising you dont get the orange look inbetween fingers and on the elbows and knees. I would buy this product again AS a treat but could not afford it as my all year round buy.