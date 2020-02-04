By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Complete Care Moisturiser Everyday Sun Cream Light Glow 50Ml

Product Description

  • 24-hours moisturisation with a touch of sunless tanner
  • Protects your skin with SPF15 \n
  • Skin pampering formula with vitamin E
  • A sun-kissed glow and a gradual streak-free tan, come rain or shine.
  • Olay Complete Everyday Sunshine day cream combines the long lasting moisturisation you love with a touch of sunless tanner and UV protection for a natural looking sun-kissed glow every day.
  • Olay Complete award winning 3-in-1 multi-layered technology gives your skin everything it needs most during the day:
  • 1) The SolaSheerTM technology with broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection SPF15 gently protects the surface of your skin from daily incidental UV exposure,
  • 2) Nourishing vitamins (B3, E and Pro-V B5) pamper your skin and strengthen its natural moisture barrier,
  • 3) The 24 hour moisture hydrates your skin 7 layers deep to let your inner glow come through.
  • The Everyday Sunshine cream is available in two shades - this one, a light sun-kissed glow for paler skin tones to achieve a natural colour up to two shades darker, and a deep sun-kissed glow for darker skin tones which gives colour up to three shades darker.
  • Do more than moisturise! Hydrate, nourish & protect your skin with Olay Complete.
  • Daily facial moisturiser combining Olay Complete 3in1 action with a touch of streak-free sunless tanner
  • SolaSheerTM UVA/UVB protection with SPF15
  • Skin pampering nourishing vitamins (B3, E and Pro-V B5)
  • 24h Moisture that hydrates 7 layers deep
  • Light Shade - for a sun-kissed glow on light and fair skin tones - all skin types (also available in Deep shade, best for darker skin tones)
  • Gently fragranced, light, easily absorbed formula
  • Dermatologically Tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Stearyl Alcohol, Dihydroxyacetone, Homosalate, Dimethicone, Polyethylene, Tocopheryl Acetate, Squalane, Dimethiconol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Sorbitan Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Polysorbate 60, Disodium EDTA, Sorbitan Isostearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Cinnamate

Warnings

  • For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.

50 ℮

14 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

ffdrdr trrtret ytft

5 stars

rsdrtghuj ertyuj fghjk rtyui rtyuidtrdfygtdfgdd fytftdctftd ftdtrdtr ftrdtr gftguh rftguyhx

Deep!

5 stars

I have been using 'deep' for years and have wasted so much money trying to find a replacement, without any luck. The light shade does not suit my skin tone, it makes me look jaundiced/yellow. It's such a shame it's been discontinued as it's a lovely cream that makes your skin look very glowing and healthy. Please bring back the deep version.

Deep!

5 stars

This creme is great - but its very annoying to have choice of shade now limited to just ' light' version.... Bring back the 'deep' version!! Been using it for years.. Why was it discontiued?

This product is amazing!

4 stars

my skin has always had a problem with oily and i have always been very pale, once i saw this i had to buy it if i had any chance of looking sun kissed and 2 years later i still use it and it still works like a charm! thankyou olay!!!!

Can't find again

5 stars

I love this product and I'm so disappointed I can't buy again - please advise if this product is coming back in stock soon.

Product packaging misleading!

1 stars

I love my Olay tinted BB cream and thought I had found another brilliant product. Sadly the tube reads 'TINTED moisturising cream and sunless tanner'. It is not tinted, just a white cream. If this cream had been tinted, I would have been raving about this product as it does everything else it says it does.

olay

5 stars

I use this product without fail every morning and its great I love the sun kissed look recommend this product to anyone and its good for dry skin and oily skin seem to balance evenly so you dont feel like you have greasy skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

FANTASTIC

5 stars

ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS ITS PERFECT ON YOUR SKIN JUST SMOOTH AND SOAKS IN NO GREASE FEELING WOULD RECOMMEND WOULD NOT BUY ANYTHING ELSE MY SKIN JUST FEELS SO NOURISHED AND HYDRATED

Good product

5 stars

Happy with product but it took 10 days for me to receive it when ordering online

Tantastic but small

4 stars

I usually use another brand but came across this on in store and wanted to treat myself to this brand as it is well known and the packaging was a little more classy than my usual so i thought why not and gave it a go. I thought it was a little pricey for the quantity as it has only been a few weeks and i have come very near the end now :( It was very smooth to put on with a lovely scent and soaked in very quickly but i had to apply it a few times as a top up during the week to keep its colour as it did not last as long as the other brand i usually buy. After using this product my skin now feels highly moisturised and as it is so mosturising you dont get the orange look inbetween fingers and on the elbows and knees. I would buy this product again AS a treat but could not afford it as my all year round buy.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

