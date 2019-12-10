Tesco Finest 12 Year Old Speyside Single Wsk 70Cl - Sweet
Offer
Product Description
- Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky Alc 40% vol
- Crafted in the Speyside region in Scotland, this light and floral single malt has been aged for 12 years in American Oak casks giving delicate flavours of pear, apple and grape with hints of lemon peel and cinnamon.
- Crafted in the Speyside region in Scotland, this light and floral single malt has been aged for 12 years in American Oak casks giving delicate flavours of pear, apple and grape with hints of lemon peel and cinnamon.
- 12 years old
- Rounded and floral
- Distilled in Scotland
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- This single malt scotch whisky is elegant and complex, with hints of fragrant lemon and currants and light peat smoke enhanced by maturation
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Produced and bottled in Scotland
Number of uses
Bottle contains 28 glass
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced and bottled for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Per 25ml glass:
|Energy
|919kJ / 222kcal
|230kJ / 55kcal
|Bottle contains 28 glass
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019