Tesco Finest Hghland Single Mlt Whiskey 70Cl - Fruity

4(1)Write a review
£ 22.50
£32.15/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Alc 40% vol
  • Crafted in the Highland region in Scotland, this elegant single malt has been aged for 12 years in American Oak casks giving flavours of citrus fruits, crushed almonds with a subtle hint of marzipan and chocolate.
  • 12 years old
  • Rounded and sweet
  • Distilled in Scotland
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • This single malt scotch whisky is smooth and mellow, with hints of almonds and delicate floral citrus overtones

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Scotland

Number of uses

Bottle contains 28 glass

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 25ml glass:
Energy 919kJ / 222kcal230kJ / 55kcal
Bottle contains 28 glass--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

The quality of single malt is as good as any. The

4 stars

The quality of single malt is as good as any. The aroma and taste is very good and would recommend it.

