Tesco Onion Rings Snacks 150G

Bag of oil
its like dipping your hands in a bag of oil...straight to the ducks they enjoyed it!
Really disappointed been getting these crisps for
Really disappointed been getting these crisps for a while and not had a problem but this week bought 3 bags and not one has flavour think it might be time to swap shops
Bad
Don't know whether I got a dodgy pack but literally no flavour in them, they were so plain!!
To oily
Nice crisps until you get near to the bottom, these crisps are soaked in oil and end up being thrown away.
tasty
i buy these on every shop full of flavour our household love them
Great taste
My niece loves this product