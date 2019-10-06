By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Salt & Vinegar Sticks 150G

1.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Salt & Vinegar Sticks 150G
£ 0.88
£0.59/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy533kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2133kJ / 509kcal

Product Description

  • Salt and vinegar flavour baked maize and potato snacks.
  • SHARP & TANGY / A classic snack, packed with flavour and crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • SHARP & TANGY A classic snack, packed with flavour and crunch Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Maltodextrin, Flavourings (contains Barley, Soya), Salt, Sugar, Malic Acid, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2133kJ / 509kcal533kJ / 127kcal
Fat25.8g6.4g
Saturates2.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate63.9g16.0g
Sugars2.4g0.6g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein5.0g1.3g
Salt1.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

No flavour at all, just plain

1 stars

No salt or vinegar just plain. Waste of money

Terrible

1 stars

Hard and tasteless. Very poor snack, I wish I'd stayed with my usual brand. These were so bad that I deserve a refund.

Good; very unavailable

3 stars

These are essentially the best item that Tesco has to offer. However, the gremlins at Shaftesbury decided to stop selling them at their shop, and it really has had an impact on how much I shop there. Overall, they're very good, but they are not readily available in most places which is very saddening indeed.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Potato Chip Snacks 150G

£ 0.88
£0.59/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here