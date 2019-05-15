By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bacon Rashers Snacks 150G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Bacon Rashers Snacks 150G
£ 0.88
£0.59/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy511kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2046kJ / 488kcal

Product Description

  • Bacon flavour baked snacks made with maize, rice and soya.
  • SAVOURY & CRUNCHY / A classic snack, packed with bacon flavour and baked for crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • SAVOURY & CRUNCHY A classic snack, packed with bacon flavour and baked for crunch Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Soya Flour, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract.

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a bag (25g)
Energy2046kJ / 488kcal511kJ / 122kcal
Fat21.6g5.4g
Saturates2.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate64.2g16.0g
Sugars3.6g0.9g
Fibre1.9g0.5g
Protein8.4g2.1g
Salt1.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

they are great tasting snacks.

4 stars

they are great tasting snacks.

Absolutely love these - proper bacon flavour and t

5 stars

Absolutely love these - proper bacon flavour and the texture is perfect.

About a month ago, I would have given these 5*. I

1 stars

About a month ago, I would have given these 5*. I tried a bigger bag a couple of weeks ago because they didn't have the 150g bag. Disgusting! Thought it may have just been a different manufacturer of the bigger bag. Bought a 150g bag today - disgusting too! Tesco - really bad move! I will not be buying these again. I'm a bacon rasher crisp fiend, and these WERE my most favourite out of all supermarkets. I won't be buying them again now that you seem to have changed the recipe - they are horrible now!

Usually bought next

Tesco Onion Ring Snacks 150 G

£ 0.88
£0.59/100g

Tesco Twirls Salt & Vinegar Snacks 125 G

£ 0.88
£0.70/100g

Tesco Cheese Balls Snacks 150 G

£ 0.88
£0.59/100g

Tesco Cheese Puff Snacks 150 G

£ 0.88
£0.59/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here