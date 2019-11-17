Tesco Cheese Balls Snacks 150G

Hard and tasteless
Beyond crunchy, hard and tasteless, really unpleasant. They were more like an endurance test than a snack, and I had to throw them away.
Not filled with soft cheese
Not at all cheesy!
Unpleasant texture, no flavour of cheese at all and just tasteless balls of greasy crunch.
Hard like wood
Doesn't melt in the mouth and quite hard to bite
New recipe. Disappointing flavour Smaller packet
New recipe. Disappointing flavour Smaller packet for same amount so will not be buying these again.
Aftertaste
Had a really weird aftertaste, I think it came from the excessive oil in the product
Just great
Tesco cheesy balls are just the best . Rediscovered these on a caravanning holiday now the whole family can’t get enough