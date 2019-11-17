By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese Balls Snacks 150G

Tesco Cheese Balls Snacks 150G
£ 0.88
£0.59/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy565kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2260kJ / 541kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese flavour maize and potato snacks.
  • CRUNCHY & CHEESY / A classic snack, packed with flavour and baked for crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Maltodextrin, Dried Potato, Salt, Palm Oil, Cheese Powder (Milk), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2260kJ / 541kcal565kJ / 135kcal
Fat32.2g8.1g
Saturates3.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate57.6g14.4g
Sugars4.8g1.2g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein5.0g1.3g
Salt1.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Hard and tasteless

1 stars

Beyond crunchy, hard and tasteless, really unpleasant. They were more like an endurance test than a snack, and I had to throw them away.

Not filled with soft cheese

2 stars

Not filled with soft cheese

Not at all cheesy!

1 stars

Unpleasant texture, no flavour of cheese at all and just tasteless balls of greasy crunch.

Hard like wood

2 stars

Doesn't melt in the mouth and quite hard to bite

New recipe. Disappointing flavour Smaller packet

2 stars

New recipe. Disappointing flavour Smaller packet for same amount so will not be buying these again.

Aftertaste

2 stars

Had a really weird aftertaste, I think it came from the excessive oil in the product

Just great

5 stars

Tesco cheesy balls are just the best . Rediscovered these on a caravanning holiday now the whole family can’t get enough

