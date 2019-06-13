Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings 2X110g

TOO SWEET!!
So sorry but this is outrageously sweet. I love sweet things but I could not finish it.
Yummy but don't be deceived by the size of the pot
Tastes yummy just like we had it last but it seems to have shrunk in size?..dont be deceived by the size of the pot...the sponge used to be close to the rim not too long ago but now it's only upto half the pot!!! Wish i could upload a pic...unfortunately the price didn't shrink to match...
These are not as nice as your other Tesco 2 pack s
These are not as nice as your other Tesco 2 pack syrup sponges, I won't buy them again. The sponge texture and syrup are not as pleasant as your other Tesco syrup sponges, it is reflected in the price, as these are much cheaper.
Very good, I cannot cook any more, this pudding is
Very good, I cannot cook any more, this pudding is excellent substitute
Nothing special.
Nothing special. Would not pay any more for them.