Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings 2X110g

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings 2X110g
£ 1.45
£0.66/100g
One pudding
  • Energy1731kJ 412kcal
    21%
  • Fat15.1g
    22%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars32.8g
    36%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1574kJ / 375kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge pudding with syrup sauce.
  • SWEET GOLDEN SYRUP Steamed for fluffiness, with a rich silky sweet sauce
  • Sweet golden syrup
  • Steamed for fluffiness, with a rich silky-sweet sauce
  • Microwave 35 secs
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Syrup Topping (35%) (Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Cornflour), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Sugar, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water), Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Leave in plastic basin with the film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 25 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate. Gently squeeze around the basin to release the pudding.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1574kJ / 375kcal1731kJ / 412kcal
Fat13.7g15.1g
Saturates5.1g5.6g
Carbohydrate51.8g57.0g
Sugars29.8g32.8g
Fibre1.0g1.1g
Protein10.5g11.6g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

TOO SWEET!!

3 stars

So sorry but this is outrageously sweet. I love sweet things but I could not finish it.

Yummy but don't be deceived by the size of the pot

3 stars

Tastes yummy just like we had it last but it seems to have shrunk in size?..dont be deceived by the size of the pot...the sponge used to be close to the rim not too long ago but now it's only upto half the pot!!! Wish i could upload a pic...unfortunately the price didn't shrink to match...

These are not as nice as your other Tesco 2 pack s

2 stars

These are not as nice as your other Tesco 2 pack syrup sponges, I won't buy them again. The sponge texture and syrup are not as pleasant as your other Tesco syrup sponges, it is reflected in the price, as these are much cheaper.

Very good, I cannot cook any more, this pudding is

5 stars

Very good, I cannot cook any more, this pudding is excellent substitute

Nothing special.

2 stars

Nothing special. Would not pay any more for them.

