By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Robinsons Fruit & Barley Apple & Pear 1L

No ratings yetWrite a review
Robinsons Fruit & Barley Apple & Pear 1L
£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Concentrated Low Calorie Apple and Pear Soft Drink with Barley and Sweeteners.
  • This ensures we give you smooth real Fruit & Barley in every drop.
  • At Robinsons we work hard to choose the tastiest fruits and golden barley varieties, that are sun-ripened and harvest in season when they are fresh and juicy!

By Appointment to HM the Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Real fruit & barley in every drop
  • No added sugar
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 6%, Pear 4%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Refined Barley Flour (1%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well. Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 20 servings

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care Team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.robinsonssquash.co.uk and email us.

Net Contents

1 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Diluted†Per 250ml Diluted†
Energy 10kJ/2kcal25kJ/5kcal
Salt 0.03g0.08g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Bottle contains 20 servings--
†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Robinsons Fruit & Barley Peach 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Orange & Pineapple No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Fruit & Barley Summer Fruits 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here