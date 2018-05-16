Schwarzkopf Got2b Glued Spiking Glue 150Ml

Product Description
- Glued Spiking Glue
- Wind-tunnel tested! This water-resistant spiking glue delivers hold so strong your style will last until your next shampoo. Push through hair to put it in place. Nothing's moving here!
- It's got to be got2b!
- Water resistant
- For screaming hold
- Spike, chunk, ultimate hold 6
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), Alcohol Denat., VP/VA Copolymer, PVP, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Petrolatum, Propylene Glycol, Triacontanyl PVP, VP/DMAPA Acrylates Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-21, Sodium Benzoate, Corn Starch Modified, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-8 Beeswax, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Dicetyl Phosphate, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Benzalkonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Use on damp hair. Squeeze a small amount into palms, rub hands together & distribute evenly throughout hair.
- Cool tip for extra grip: Slightly dampen tips of spikes & reapply a small amount of glued spiking glue. Gets your spikes super stiff!
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. Flammable.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone:
- UK 0800 3289214
- IRL 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
