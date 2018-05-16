By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwarzkopf Got2b Glued Spiking Glue 150Ml

Schwarzkopf Got2b Glued Spiking Glue 150Ml
£ 4.00
£2.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Glued Spiking Glue
  • Wind-tunnel tested! This water-resistant spiking glue delivers hold so strong your style will last until your next shampoo. Push through hair to put it in place. Nothing's moving here!
  • It's got to be got2b!
  • Water resistant
  • For screaming hold
  • Spike, chunk, ultimate hold 6
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water, Eau), Alcohol Denat., VP/VA Copolymer, PVP, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Petrolatum, Propylene Glycol, Triacontanyl PVP, VP/DMAPA Acrylates Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-21, Sodium Benzoate, Corn Starch Modified, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-8 Beeswax, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Dicetyl Phosphate, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Benzalkonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: Use on damp hair. Squeeze a small amount into palms, rub hands together & distribute evenly throughout hair.
  • Cool tip for extra grip: Slightly dampen tips of spikes & reapply a small amount of glued spiking glue. Gets your spikes super stiff!

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. Flammable.

Name and address

  • Henkel Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ.

Return to

  • For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone:
  • UK 0800 3289214
  • IRL 1800 535 634
  • Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
  • www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
  • Henkel Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information



