Tesco Casserole Beef 500G

inedible.
Do not buy unless you enjoy chewing lumps of gristle. Total waste of money.
Due to the high fat content this is great for slow cooking. Throw in the cooker with a packet of Spice Taylor Rogan Josh nothing better better on a winters day as the smell develops over 4 hours.
very chewy !
Abysmal
Sorry but after 5 hours in a slow cooker it was still as tough as old boots
Oven cooked as per instructions. Meat was tough tasteless and with a high percentage of gristle. Will not buy again
Disgusting
absolutely horrible - just made a beef stew with it and I've had to throw all the meat out. It didnt tenderise and it was clearly meat from a number of different sources. Disgusting. I will never buy frozen meat from Tesco again. I probably wouldn't have bought it from the shop - it was an online order.
Fatty
More fat than meat. Disgusting.
Not Tesco at their finest
Out of the few chunky pieces of diced beef in the pack had to dispose of 2 whole pieces as they were mostly fat. I have another pack to open and try yet, but dont think I'll be buying Tesco frozen Casserole Beef again.
delicious
I have had more success,love this beef,I follow instructions,brown ,stir in bisto roast onion granules ,cover with water,stir and simmer slowly with veg for 2 hours ,perfect.I leave to cool and put it the fridge for the next day.Really decent cubes of beef ,nice with the odd bit of fat for flavour,cannot fault the amount in the pack,buy it every week.
Disappointing
I bought this meet to make a casserole, but it was still tough after 3 hours of cooking. I wouldn't buy it again. Maybe it needs to be marinated first? Anyone else had more success?