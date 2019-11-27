By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Casserole Beef 500G

2.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Casserole Beef 500G
£ 3.50
£7.00/kg
¼ of a pack
  • Energy1026kJ 246kcal
    12%
  • Fat16.9g
    24%
  • Saturates7.3g
    37%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 821kJ / 197kcal

Product Description

  • Diced beef for casseroles.
  • Selected cuts of 100% beef, diced for a tender slow cook
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 160°C/Fan 140°C/Gas 3 2 hrs 10 mins Gently brown diced beef in a large shallow pan with a little cooking oil for 10 minutes. Transfer the beef into a lidded oven dish with other casserole ingredients and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 2 hours.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack 125g
Energy821kJ / 197kcal1026kJ / 246kcal
Fat13.5g16.9g
Saturates5.8g7.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.9g23.6g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

inedible.

1 stars

Do not buy unless you enjoy chewing lumps of gristle. Total waste of money.

Due to the high fat content this is great for slow

5 stars

Due to the high fat content this is great for slow cooking. Throw in the cooker with a packet of Spice Taylor Rogan Josh nothing better better on a winters day as the smell develops over 4 hours.

very chewy !

1 stars

very chewy !

Abysmal

1 stars

Sorry but after 5 hours in a slow cooker it was still as tough as old boots

Oven cooked as per instructions. Meat was tough ta

1 stars

Oven cooked as per instructions. Meat was tough tasteless and with a high percentage of gristle. Will not buy again

Disgusting

1 stars

absolutely horrible - just made a beef stew with it and I've had to throw all the meat out. It didnt tenderise and it was clearly meat from a number of different sources. Disgusting. I will never buy frozen meat from Tesco again. I probably wouldn't have bought it from the shop - it was an online order.

Fatty

1 stars

More fat than meat. Disgusting.

Not Tesco at their finest

2 stars

Out of the few chunky pieces of diced beef in the pack had to dispose of 2 whole pieces as they were mostly fat. I have another pack to open and try yet, but dont think I'll be buying Tesco frozen Casserole Beef again.

delicious

5 stars

I have had more success,love this beef,I follow instructions,brown ,stir in bisto roast onion granules ,cover with water,stir and simmer slowly with veg for 2 hours ,perfect.I leave to cool and put it the fridge for the next day.Really decent cubes of beef ,nice with the odd bit of fat for flavour,cannot fault the amount in the pack,buy it every week.

Disappointing

2 stars

I bought this meet to make a casserole, but it was still tough after 3 hours of cooking. I wouldn't buy it again. Maybe it needs to be marinated first? Anyone else had more success?

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Casserole Vegetables 1Kg

£ 1.10
£1.10/kg

Colman's Beef Casserole Recipe Mix 40G

£ 0.80
£2.00/100g

Offer

Aunt Bessie's Dumplings 390G

£ 1.65
£4.24/kg

Tesco Dumplings Mix 137G

£ 0.65
£4.75/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here