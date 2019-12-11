By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yorkshire Tea Decaffeinated 80 Teabags 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yorkshire Tea Decaffeinated 80 Teabags 250G
£ 3.49
£1.40/100g

Product Description

  • Tea Bags
  • We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership
  • Yorkshire Tree
  • Since 1990 we've planted 3 million trees and helped protect an area of rainforest the size of the Yorkshire Dales. Now we've pledged to plant another 1 million trees by 2020 in the UK and Kenya.
  • Find out more at www.yorkshiretea.co.uk
  • Bringing you a proper brew
  • We go to great lengths to make tea properly - especially for our decaf.
  • We created a blend of top-quality African teas that don't lose their flavour when they're decaffeinated. So you can cut down on caffeine and still enjoy a lovely cup of tea.
  • Over the years, we've built relationships with our suppliers, visiting them in person as much as possible. But working together is about more than quality tea. It's about trading with a conscience, doing business in a way that respects people and planet.
  • Average contents 80 tea bags

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire

  • Let's have a proper brew
  • Outstanding tea since 1886
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Decaffeinated Black Tea

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Blended and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Brewing Instructions
  • 100°c + tea bags = 4-5 mins

Number of uses

80 Count

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG2 7LD.

Return to

  • Our Proper Brew Promise
  • We've put a lot of love into making this tea, so it matters to us that you enjoy it.
  • If anything is not up to scratch, call us on 0800 328 1886 or email hello@yorkshiretea.co.uk and we'll put it right.
  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG2 7LD.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Yorkshire 80 Teabags 250G

£ 2.99
£1.20/100g

Kenco Millicano Americano Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100G

£ 4.99
£4.99/100g

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Yorkshire Teabags 160 Pack 500G

£ 4.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here