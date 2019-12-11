Yorkshire Tea Decaffeinated 80 Teabags 250G

Product Description
- Tea Bags
- We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership
- Yorkshire Tree
- Since 1990 we've planted 3 million trees and helped protect an area of rainforest the size of the Yorkshire Dales. Now we've pledged to plant another 1 million trees by 2020 in the UK and Kenya.
- Find out more at www.yorkshiretea.co.uk
- Bringing you a proper brew
- We go to great lengths to make tea properly - especially for our decaf.
- We created a blend of top-quality African teas that don't lose their flavour when they're decaffeinated. So you can cut down on caffeine and still enjoy a lovely cup of tea.
- Over the years, we've built relationships with our suppliers, visiting them in person as much as possible. But working together is about more than quality tea. It's about trading with a conscience, doing business in a way that respects people and planet.
- Average contents 80 tea bags
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire
- Let's have a proper brew
- Outstanding tea since 1886
- Rainforest Alliance Certified
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Decaffeinated Black Tea
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Blended and packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Brewing Instructions
- 100°c + tea bags = 4-5 mins
Number of uses
80 Count
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Taylors of Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG2 7LD.
Return to
- Our Proper Brew Promise
- We've put a lot of love into making this tea, so it matters to us that you enjoy it.
- If anything is not up to scratch, call us on 0800 328 1886 or email hello@yorkshiretea.co.uk and we'll put it right.
- Taylors of Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG2 7LD.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019