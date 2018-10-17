By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Top Down Squeezy Bbq Sauce 480G

5(18)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.21/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy71kJ 17kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 112kcal

Product Description

  • Barbecue sauce.
  • SUBTLY SMOKED Seasoned for a mild barbecue flavour
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Cornflour, Salt, Spices, Mesquite Smoked Maltodextrin, Oak Smoked Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavourings, Maltodextrin. 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

32 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy475kJ / 112kcal71kJ / 17kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate26.0g3.9g
Sugars18.3g2.7g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

18 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Whole family love it

5 stars

I buy this product evrytime I do shopping as my family love it kids have it with about everything from pizza to pasta. It is definitely great value.

Nice sauce!

4 stars

Thought I’d try an own brand instead of the usual branded sauce I tended to buy when it was on offer and stock up, it was still cheaper than the branded on offer and is perfectly nice for all the family. The branded does taste slighter nicer but cost wins

Enjoyed by everyone

5 stars

Brought for bbq ranged for baby shower, no complaint empty bottle at end of day

Value for money

4 stars

Bought most weeks......good for the price.....smoky flavour....thick sauce in a handy squeezy bottle.

Very popular!

4 stars

My son lives this sauce. It's thick, tangy and very tasty apparently!

Tasty

5 stars

I always get this sauce, use it on chips, in pasta sauces, and as a dip for crisps. Great value and great taste

Great taste

5 stars

It's as good. As. Any. Other sauce i have tried and good price

Great sauce

5 stars

I bought this for a recipe I was making and it was just as good as the more expensive ones

Great value

5 stars

Great value great taste the family love it

Bbq sauce

5 stars

I have been buying this sauce for well over 2 years my kids love the stuff. They have tried others but they prefer this one

