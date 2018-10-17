Tesco Top Down Squeezy Bbq Sauce 480G

Whole family love it
I buy this product evrytime I do shopping as my family love it kids have it with about everything from pizza to pasta. It is definitely great value.
Nice sauce!
Thought I’d try an own brand instead of the usual branded sauce I tended to buy when it was on offer and stock up, it was still cheaper than the branded on offer and is perfectly nice for all the family. The branded does taste slighter nicer but cost wins
Enjoyed by everyone
Brought for bbq ranged for baby shower, no complaint empty bottle at end of day
Value for money
Bought most weeks......good for the price.....smoky flavour....thick sauce in a handy squeezy bottle.
Very popular!
My son lives this sauce. It's thick, tangy and very tasty apparently!
Tasty
I always get this sauce, use it on chips, in pasta sauces, and as a dip for crisps. Great value and great taste
Great taste
It's as good. As. Any. Other sauce i have tried and good price
Great sauce
I bought this for a recipe I was making and it was just as good as the more expensive ones
Great value
Great value great taste the family love it
Bbq sauce
I have been buying this sauce for well over 2 years my kids love the stuff. They have tried others but they prefer this one