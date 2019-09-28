Tesco Squeezy Top Down Fruity Brown Sauce 480G

Sausages best friend
Best sauce about. So much flavour couldn’t live without.
Save the pennies
Blind taste test in 4 family members bot one could tell it from a very well known brand
The best. I'm convinced they must have bought the old OK Sauce recipe from Colman as it tastes exactly the same.
Just as good as named brands
It's a must have on a fry up, butt lets face it, we all grill these days... and oven baked bangers just aren't the same without a dollop of fruity sauce. Nom!
Fruity
Have always bought the branded fruity sauce in the past. Thought I would try this as so much cheaper. We all liked it and could not tell the difference.
Zingy & tasty
This is the nicest brown sauce on the market. It’s more zingy than any of the big brands sauce. I’d never go back to the brands again.
Fabulous on bangers or in bacon sandwiches
It really annoys me when i have to pay high prices for branded items. This fruity brown sauce is so good and a snip of the price of popular brands I never buy anything else now.
Great taste
This sauce is my all time favourite, better than some of the leading brands, it's fruity without being too tangy and goes down well with the grandchildren . A lovely addition to a meal.
delicious
most tasty sauce i have had good value great taste.
Lovely
Have been using it many years and will continue to do so