Tesco Squeezy Top Down Fruity Brown Sauce 480G

5(11)Write a review
Tesco Squeezy Top Down Fruity Brown Sauce 480G
£ 0.90
£0.19/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy64kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 430kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • Fruity brown sauce.
  • Tesco Fruity brown sauce. Sweet & Tangy Subtly spiced for a rounded fruity flavour
  
  • Sweet & tangy
  • Subtly spiced for a rounded fruity flavour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomatoes, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Apple Pulp, Molasses, Cornflour, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavourings. 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 32 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  
  
  
  

Net Contents

480g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon contains
Energy430kJ / 101kcal64kJ / 15kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate22.7g3.4g
Sugars17.3g2.6g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

11 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sausages best friend

5 stars

Best sauce about. So much flavour couldn’t live without.

Save the pennies

5 stars

Blind taste test in 4 family members bot one could tell it from a very well known brand

The best. I'm convinced they must have bought the

5 stars

The best. I'm convinced they must have bought the old OK Sauce recipe from Colman as it tastes exactly the same.

Just as good as named brands

5 stars

It's a must have on a fry up, butt lets face it, we all grill these days... and oven baked bangers just aren't the same without a dollop of fruity sauce. Nom!

Fruity

5 stars

Have always bought the branded fruity sauce in the past. Thought I would try this as so much cheaper. We all liked it and could not tell the difference.

Zingy & tasty

5 stars

This is the nicest brown sauce on the market. It’s more zingy than any of the big brands sauce. I’d never go back to the brands again.

Fabulous on bangers or in bacon sandwiches

5 stars

It really annoys me when i have to pay high prices for branded items. This fruity brown sauce is so good and a snip of the price of popular brands I never buy anything else now.

Great taste

5 stars

This sauce is my all time favourite, better than some of the leading brands, it's fruity without being too tangy and goes down well with the grandchildren . A lovely addition to a meal.

delicious

5 stars

most tasty sauce i have had good value great taste.

Lovely

5 stars

Have been using it many years and will continue to do so

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

