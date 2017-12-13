Tesco Finest Tingleup Riesling 75Cl

Lemon Juice substitute 1 stars Review from tesco.com 13th December 2017 I shop in Tesco quite a bit, including quite a lot of wine purchases, and appreciate in general the quality and price of products offered. I have to say however that from time to time I have purchased "Tesco finest" wines and have always been disappointed. This wine was no different, in fact worse than previous if anything. It describes itself as "refreshing lime and citrus flavours". It should have said "Would substitute for lemon juice". I think it would be excellent for descaling my washing machine. Will struggle to finish the bottle, and that does not happen often.

Avoid 2017 2 stars Review from tesco.com 23rd October 2017 I have bought Tingleup for many years, and have come to expect a classic Australian riesling with citrus zest and great acidity. This wine is NOTHING like previous vintages of Tingleup, it seems like a completely different wine....has the producer changed? This wine....sweet and confected, over-ripe melon and pineapple, more like a southern Italian Fiano, lacks acidity. Hopefully back to form next year, but avoid in 2017.

Soft and fruity 4 stars Review from tesco.com 14th February 2016 Australian Riesling can often be drier and more acidic than German Riesling. Although this Riesling from the Great Southern region is certainly dry, nonetheless it is not so acidic as some Australian Riesling. This means it loses some precision and intensity, but also provides softer, more easily drinkable, fruit. The nose is sharp and intensely lemon-driven, while the palate has lemon and lime notes which then spread out into white melon and apricot fruit. Although the finish is not very long, this Riesling provides an enjoyable experience overall and is recommended.

Excellent Reisling 5 stars Review from tesco.com 29th May 2015 A dry Riesling with a taste of lemon and lime. Ideal for a per dinner drink or with a meal.

Excellent Aussie riesling 4 stars Review from tesco.com 15th October 2014 Very reliable Riesling at a fair price. I'm onto my third case over the past 6 months.

Disappointing. 1 stars Review from tesco.com 7th October 2014 I like a Riesling and i expected that this one would meet the criteria for a good tasting, good quality wine. It didn't, unfortunately for me, because i bought a six bottle case in anticipation of a really good Finest wine. It is bland, characterless and flavourless, almost like drinking table water. Sorry but that's my honest opinion on this one. Full of expectation but filled with disappointment.

Good Riesling 4 stars Review from tesco.com 5th October 2014 Great drink especially when on offer, nice body , we like this with fish or chicken, although very nice all on it's own.

Must have been 'corked' 1 stars Review from tesco.com 17th April 2014 I was bought this Riesling by a friend and all it tasted of was wood! I can only think the bottle must be off and will send it back to try again. That said, the label trumpeting the whole 25-years experience the maker has in growing Riesling is somewhat laughable against the 600-years or so of growing this grape in Germany!

Riesling revival 4 stars Review from tesco.com 8th April 2014 I bought this on the basis of other reviews and they were not wrong,a light fresh crisp wine, slight sweetness but not too much. Often an over looked and under estimated wine, however there is definitely a reisling revival with wine like this, will buy again with out a doubt,