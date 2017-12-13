By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Tingleup Riesling 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl
  • Energy363kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 291kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Tingleup Great Southern Riesling
  • Made by Howard Park, one of Western Australia's most celebrated wine producers, from grapes carefully cultivated in the Great Southern region. Through all of the wine making stages Riesling grapes are managed under cool temperatures, allowing them to retain natural crisp, refreshing lime and citrus flavours with subtle hints of white pepper. A natural pairing for Asian food. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy291kJ / 70kcal363kJ / 88kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

18 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Lemon Juice substitute

1 stars

I shop in Tesco quite a bit, including quite a lot of wine purchases, and appreciate in general the quality and price of products offered. I have to say however that from time to time I have purchased "Tesco finest" wines and have always been disappointed. This wine was no different, in fact worse than previous if anything. It describes itself as "refreshing lime and citrus flavours". It should have said "Would substitute for lemon juice". I think it would be excellent for descaling my washing machine. Will struggle to finish the bottle, and that does not happen often.

Avoid 2017

2 stars

I have bought Tingleup for many years, and have come to expect a classic Australian riesling with citrus zest and great acidity. This wine is NOTHING like previous vintages of Tingleup, it seems like a completely different wine....has the producer changed? This wine....sweet and confected, over-ripe melon and pineapple, more like a southern Italian Fiano, lacks acidity. Hopefully back to form next year, but avoid in 2017.

Soft and fruity

4 stars

Australian Riesling can often be drier and more acidic than German Riesling. Although this Riesling from the Great Southern region is certainly dry, nonetheless it is not so acidic as some Australian Riesling. This means it loses some precision and intensity, but also provides softer, more easily drinkable, fruit. The nose is sharp and intensely lemon-driven, while the palate has lemon and lime notes which then spread out into white melon and apricot fruit. Although the finish is not very long, this Riesling provides an enjoyable experience overall and is recommended.

Excellent Reisling

5 stars

A dry Riesling with a taste of lemon and lime. Ideal for a per dinner drink or with a meal.

Excellent Aussie riesling

4 stars

Very reliable Riesling at a fair price. I'm onto my third case over the past 6 months.

Disappointing.

1 stars

I like a Riesling and i expected that this one would meet the criteria for a good tasting, good quality wine. It didn't, unfortunately for me, because i bought a six bottle case in anticipation of a really good Finest wine. It is bland, characterless and flavourless, almost like drinking table water. Sorry but that's my honest opinion on this one. Full of expectation but filled with disappointment.

Good Riesling

4 stars

Great drink especially when on offer, nice body , we like this with fish or chicken, although very nice all on it's own.

Must have been 'corked'

1 stars

I was bought this Riesling by a friend and all it tasted of was wood! I can only think the bottle must be off and will send it back to try again. That said, the label trumpeting the whole 25-years experience the maker has in growing Riesling is somewhat laughable against the 600-years or so of growing this grape in Germany!

Riesling revival

4 stars

I bought this on the basis of other reviews and they were not wrong,a light fresh crisp wine, slight sweetness but not too much. Often an over looked and under estimated wine, however there is definitely a reisling revival with wine like this, will buy again with out a doubt,

Perfect with a curry or anything spicy!

5 stars

I always have some Riesling in my cellar for those occassions when you have something very spicy or perhaps a pork belly that you need something to cut through a powerful meal. I love this with a curry and while I would enjkoty a glass on its own this is definitely a great food wine for me. Crisp dry and with interesting notes it manages to complement spicy food without taking it on, in my view it enhances the meal. Try this instead of beer the next time you are stuck on a curry night!

