Dolmio Pasta Twists 200G

Dolmio Pasta Twists 200G
£ 1.55
£0.78/100g

Offer

Per portion (200g)
  • Energy1206kJ 284kcal
    14%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 603kJ 142kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta twists.
  • For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
  • DOLMIO believes in the value of sharing a meal together. Serve these pasta twists with any Dolmio tomato-based pasta sauce to create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Alternatively, serve with our classic carbonara or creamy mushroom pasta sauce for an indulgent meal you can enjoy as part of a balanced weekly diet.
  • Serves 1
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg Albumen Powder, Egg Yolk Powder), Olive Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate unheated pasta for up to 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Bring 2tbsp of water to the boil in a sauce pan. Empty the pasta into the pan. Cover and simmer for about 3 mins until water is absorbed. Stir gently and serve.

Produce of

Made in EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (200g) (%*)
Energy 603kJ 142kcal1206kJ (14%) 284kcal (14%)
Fat 1.4g2.8g (4%)
of which saturates 0.3g0.6g (3%)
Carbohydrate 26g52g (19%)
of which sugars 1.3g2.6g (3%)
Fibre 1.2g2.4g
Protein 5.8g12g (24%)
Salt 0.05g0.10g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

