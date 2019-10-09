Dolmio Pasta Twists 200G
- Energy1206kJ 284kcal14%
- Fat2.8g4%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.10g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 603kJ 142kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta twists.
- For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
- DOLMIO believes in the value of sharing a meal together. Serve these pasta twists with any Dolmio tomato-based pasta sauce to create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Alternatively, serve with our classic carbonara or creamy mushroom pasta sauce for an indulgent meal you can enjoy as part of a balanced weekly diet.
- Serves 1
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg Albumen Powder, Egg Yolk Powder), Olive Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate unheated pasta for up to 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Bring 2tbsp of water to the boil in a sauce pan. Empty the pasta into the pan. Cover and simmer for about 3 mins until water is absorbed. Stir gently and serve.
Produce of
Made in EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (200g) (%*)
|Energy
|603kJ 142kcal
|1206kJ (14%) 284kcal (14%)
|Fat
|1.4g
|2.8g (4%)
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.6g (3%)
|Carbohydrate
|26g
|52g (19%)
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|2.6g (3%)
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.4g
|Protein
|5.8g
|12g (24%)
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.10g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
