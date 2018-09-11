By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sensodyne Pronamel Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(42)Write a review
Sensodyne Pronamel Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Fluoride Toothpaste
  • Sensodyne Pronamel protects enamel from the effects of acid wear and everyday acids
  • No.1 dentist recommended brand to protect enamel from acid erosion
  • Healthy, stronger & better protected enamel (1)
  • Provide cavity protection and keeps teeth and gums healthy (1)
  • (1)with twice daily brushing
  • 75ml toothpaste
  • Every day acids in your diet, such as fruit, wine and fizzy drinks can weaken the enamel surface. Over time, weakened enamel can be more easily worn away and your teeth can get visibly thinner and transparent at the edges. Your dentist will be able to detect these early signs of Acid Wear.
  • Healthy, stronger & better protected enamel. Pronamel has a unique formulation. It helps minerals penetrate deep into the enamel surface, actively strengthening and re-hardening weakened enamel, making it stronger, healthier and better protected from the effects of everyday acids.
  • We respect our planet.
  • Please help us to save water by turning off the tap whilst brushing.
  • Find out more at www.pronamel.co.uk
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Potassium Nitrate, PEG-6, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Anise Alcohol, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride) and Potassium Nitrate 5% w/w

Preparation and Usage

  • Always Follow The Label Directions: Brush twice a day and no more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.

Warnings

  • If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of a dental professional or doctor. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if the carton ends are open.
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  • GlaxoSmithKline,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Stonemasons Way,
  • Rathfarnham,

Return to

  • Contact:
  • GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • 0800 028 09 02
  • Or:
  • Stonemasons Way,
  • Rathfarnham,
  • Dublin 16,
  • Ireland.
  • 1800 508 666

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of a dental professional or doctor. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if the carton ends are open. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

42 Reviews

Expensive, but worth the price

4 stars

Although pricey, this is a really good toothpaste. Our dentist knows that I have been using it rather than my Husband who was using a 'non pro-enamel' toothpaste in this brand and has now swapped to mine. It's not a very strong mint the way that some of them are, which is always in a plus in my book. I try and buy a lot when it is on offer but it did go down a star rating because of the cost.

Perfect for sensitive teeth

5 stars

I suffer from sensitive teeth and Sensodyne is perfect for me, this product was brilliant, tastes fresh and left my teeth feeling clean all day, the whole family loved it and we will be buying more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

5 Stars!

5 stars

The taste is a little different to my usual Toothpaste, less minty and more of a chewing gum flavour, so different - but in a good way! I was really pleased with the results, as were members of my family. Look forward to seeing the results with more use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice flavour & good for sensitive teeth

5 stars

It has a lovely mild mint flavour, not too overpowering like some toothpastes. It's also great for sensitive teeth. I have one tooth that is very sensitive to hot and cold and it has been reducing in sensitivity since using Sensodyne. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product and does what it says

5 stars

Really fresh and felt it gave my teeth a really good clean. The taste was fine and has really helped my sensitive teeth . Really impressed and will continue to use this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great toothpast with a great taste.

5 stars

I have used this product for four days now. Personally I like that it doesn�t have an overly sharp taste. I find that some toothpastes give a burning sensation on my tongue but this didn�t. I felt my teeth felt much cleaner when touching them with my tongue then any other toothpaste I can remember. I see adverts that talk about feeling as clean as when you come out of the dentists and to me this really feels like it. My partner also agreed. We both felt the sensitivity was reduced and this lasted all day. Packaging I feel isn�t overly important but I did like that this toothpaste has a cap that you can stand on it�s end. Overall I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sensodyne Pronamel Daily Protection

5 stars

This toothpaste has a lovely minty taste that the whole family enjoyed, I could notice the difference to my teeth after just a few uses, the surface of my teeth felt smoother, stronger and less sensitive. I really liked the packaging it made the toothpaste feel like it was a premium product compared to others. The lid is designed to stand the tube up on and the texture of the toothpaste was less sticky and messy than other ones I have used in the past, I will definitely be buying this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sensodyne Pro Namel Toothpaste

4 stars

My teeth feel stronger and very clean after using this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly surprised

4 stars

I've always used a certain brand and have been sceptical trying any other. Trying pronamel daily was a pleasant surprise. Firstly the packaging is nice to look at and makes you feel fresh looking at it. As soon as I opened the cap I could smell the mint of the paste. I've been using pronamel now for 5 days and I've noticed a big difference particularly after eating. I feel like I've brushed my teeth after eating as my teeth still have the "squeaky" clean feel when I brush my teeth. I've even got y husband to try and he loves it too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent toothpaste for sensitive teeth

4 stars

I have been using the Sensodyne Pronamel Daily Protection Toothpaste for the past week and I have found it to be an excellent toothpaste. The taste of the toothpaste is pleasant and it is a nice flavour, without being over powering. It leaves my teeth clean and my breath smelling fresh. I have sensitive teeth and I have had no problem at all using this toothpaste. Overall, I am really happy with the toothpaste and I would happily recommend it to others, especially to anyone that has sensitive teeth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 42 reviews

