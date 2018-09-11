Sensodyne Pronamel Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

Expensive, but worth the price 4 stars A Tesco Customer11th September 2018 Although pricey, this is a really good toothpaste. Our dentist knows that I have been using it rather than my Husband who was using a 'non pro-enamel' toothpaste in this brand and has now swapped to mine. It's not a very strong mint the way that some of them are, which is always in a plus in my book. I try and buy a lot when it is on offer but it did go down a star rating because of the cost. Report

Perfect for sensitive teeth 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 10th October 2017 I suffer from sensitive teeth and Sensodyne is perfect for me, this product was brilliant, tastes fresh and left my teeth feeling clean all day, the whole family loved it and we will be buying more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

5 Stars! 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 9th October 2017 The taste is a little different to my usual Toothpaste, less minty and more of a chewing gum flavour, so different - but in a good way! I was really pleased with the results, as were members of my family. Look forward to seeing the results with more use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice flavour & good for sensitive teeth 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 6th October 2017 It has a lovely mild mint flavour, not too overpowering like some toothpastes. It's also great for sensitive teeth. I have one tooth that is very sensitive to hot and cold and it has been reducing in sensitivity since using Sensodyne. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product and does what it says 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 5th October 2017 Really fresh and felt it gave my teeth a really good clean. The taste was fine and has really helped my sensitive teeth . Really impressed and will continue to use this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great toothpast with a great taste. 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 5th October 2017 I have used this product for four days now. Personally I like that it doesn�t have an overly sharp taste. I find that some toothpastes give a burning sensation on my tongue but this didn�t. I felt my teeth felt much cleaner when touching them with my tongue then any other toothpaste I can remember. I see adverts that talk about feeling as clean as when you come out of the dentists and to me this really feels like it. My partner also agreed. We both felt the sensitivity was reduced and this lasted all day. Packaging I feel isn�t overly important but I did like that this toothpaste has a cap that you can stand on it�s end. Overall I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sensodyne Pronamel Daily Protection 5 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 5th October 2017 This toothpaste has a lovely minty taste that the whole family enjoyed, I could notice the difference to my teeth after just a few uses, the surface of my teeth felt smoother, stronger and less sensitive. I really liked the packaging it made the toothpaste feel like it was a premium product compared to others. The lid is designed to stand the tube up on and the texture of the toothpaste was less sticky and messy than other ones I have used in the past, I will definitely be buying this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sensodyne Pro Namel Toothpaste 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 5th October 2017 My teeth feel stronger and very clean after using this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly surprised 4 stars Review from sensodyne.co.uk 5th October 2017 I've always used a certain brand and have been sceptical trying any other. Trying pronamel daily was a pleasant surprise. Firstly the packaging is nice to look at and makes you feel fresh looking at it. As soon as I opened the cap I could smell the mint of the paste. I've been using pronamel now for 5 days and I've noticed a big difference particularly after eating. I feel like I've brushed my teeth after eating as my teeth still have the "squeaky" clean feel when I brush my teeth. I've even got y husband to try and he loves it too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]