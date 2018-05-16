Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250Ml

Product Description
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Superior category Olive Oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
- In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting olive oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name.
- This Extra Virgin Olive Oil has a unique rich and fruity flavour and is perfect for dipping, drizzling and marinating, and as a healthy finish to steamed vegetables, baked potatoes and soups.
- For salad dressing and flavouring
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature, away from heat and direct sunlight. Becomes cloudy below 7°C. This does not affect product quality.
Produce of
Produced with extra virgin olive oils from Greece, Italy, Spain and Tunisia
Name and address
- Salov Spa,
- Via Montramito 1600,
- 55040 Massarosa,
- Lucca,
- Italy.
Return to
- www.fillippoberio.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|3378kj-822kcal
|Fat
|91.3 g
|of which saturates
|15.5 g
|Mono-unsaturates
|65.1 g
|Polyunsaturates
|10.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugar
|0 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
