Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250Ml

£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Superior category Olive Oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
  • In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting olive oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name.
  • This Extra Virgin Olive Oil has a unique rich and fruity flavour and is perfect for dipping, drizzling and marinating, and as a healthy finish to steamed vegetables, baked potatoes and soups.
  • For salad dressing and flavouring
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature, away from heat and direct sunlight. Becomes cloudy below 7°C. This does not affect product quality.

Produce of

Produced with extra virgin olive oils from Greece, Italy, Spain and Tunisia

Name and address

  • Salov Spa,
  • Via Montramito 1600,
  • 55040 Massarosa,
  • Lucca,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Salov Spa,
  • Via Montramito 1600,
  • 55040 Massarosa,
  • Lucca,
  • Italy.
  • www.fillippoberio.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy 3378kj-822kcal
Fat 91.3 g
of which saturates 15.5 g
Mono-unsaturates 65.1 g
Polyunsaturates 10.7 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which sugar0 g
Fibre 0 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

