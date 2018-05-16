Birds Instant Custard Original 3X75g 225G

- Energy457kJ 109kcal5%
- Fat2.8g4%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars14.4g16%
- Salt0.17g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 315kJ/75kcal
Product Description
- Instant Custard Mix
- Original Custard Since 1837
- Bird's® was established in 1837 and loved by generations ever since. Bird's Desserts are made and served in millions of homes where they are at the heart of a good family meal.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Cakes and Culinary Products Premier Foods PLC St. Albans
- The original homemade taste
- Just add water
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavourings, Colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once made up, store in a refrigerator and treat as fresh food.
Preparation and Usage
- Quick and easy custard in a few steps
- A Sachet makes 3 servings
- All You Need
- Measuring Jug
- Whisk/Fork
- 360ml Boiling Water
- Directions
- 1 Empty the sachet into a large measuring jug and pour on Boiling Hot water up to 3/4 pint (425ml) level.
- 2 Whisk (or stir with a fork) vigorously until smooth and creamy ensuring all the powder at the bottom is mixed in.
- 3 Stand for 1 minute before serving.
- You Make it Special
- For slightly thinner custard add more boiling water.
- For sweeter custard stir in a little sugar.
Number of uses
This pack contains 9 portions
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Bird's Careline:
- Consumer Services
- UK - 0800 0327111
- ROI - 1800 93 2814
- (Your call may be recorded)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.birdscustard.co.uk
Net Contents
3 x 75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per portion (145g) as prepared
|Energy
|315kJ/75kcal
|457kJ/109kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|2.8g
|of which Saturates
|1.6g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|19.7g
|of which Sugars
|9.9g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.17g
