Method Bathroom Cleaner Eucalyptus & Mint 828Ml

Method Bathroom Cleaner Eucalyptus & Mint 828Ml
Product Description

  • Non-Toxic Bathroom Cleaner Eucalyptus Mint
  • We have more laundry, cleaning + hand soap at methodhome.com
  • Hello, we're method.
  • We are people against dirty®. In your hand, you hold the power to join us in the good fight. The fight to make our planet, and homes, a cleaner place. We are passionate believers in the Cradle to Cradle® design philosophy, meaning that each one of our products has a past and a future. That's why we make our bottles from old bottles and our non-toxic cleaners are biodegradable. It's also why every material we use is assessed by independent scientists for environmental quality + safety for people. Because we believe that cleaning products can put the hurt on dirt without doing harm to people, creatures or the planet. They can even smell like rainbows. It might sound like a tall order, but we're a small, passionate bunch with big ambitions.
  • We believe that anywhere you wear a towel should remind you of a spa.
  • Find another use for your elbow grease.
  • The bathroom is where you get sparkling clean, so shouldn't your bath + tiles be the same? We think so. Put an end to icky grime and get a spa-inspired clean by using our non-toxic bathroom cleaner with powergreen® technology. The naturally derived formula easily dissolves soap scum + pesky stains, so you do less scrubbing.
  • With non-toxic plant-based powergreen technology
  • Sparkling clean with less scrubbing
  • Certified cruelty free
  • Certified cradletocradle (silver) - designed + sourced responsibly from beginning to end to beginning again. That's good karma
  • Pack size: 828ML

Information

Ingredients

<5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants*, Anionic Surfactants*, Perfume (Linalool*), Other: Water, Alcohol Denat.*, Lactic Acid, Sodium Citrate*, *Denotes Plant or Mineral Origin

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Spray. Wipe. Stand back and admire. For use on most sealed surfaces - showers, tile, fixtures, glass, baths.
  • Psst: it's always a good idea to test in an inconspicuous place first.

Warnings

  • METHOD BATHROOM CLEANER
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • WARNING. CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION.
  • CAUTION.
  • Not suitable for use on marble and natural stones.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

Return to

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.
  • 0207 788 7904
  • talkclean@methodhome.com
  • methodproducts.co.uk

Net Contents

828ml

Safety information

METHOD BATHROOM CLEANER Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. WARNING. CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION. CAUTION. Not suitable for use on marble and natural stones.

Does what it claims to.

5 stars

This is the first bathroom cleaner I have found that cleans without scrubbing and I've been married 40 years so I've tried alot of different ones. It has a nice scent which remains for along time, without overpowering. Made better by the fact is was on offer, will definitely buy again.

Absolutely brilliant.

5 stars

I was recommended to use this product by my sister and thought ....”I’ll give it a go but I don’t have much faith in it “. Well, off we went to Tesco, bought the product and tried it out. Needless to say, I was sceptical and quite prepared for a huge disappointment ... Failure in fact. Having cleaned around the house with great enthusiasm, I can honestly say this is just BRILLIANT. It does exactly what it offers. CLEANS ... SHINES ... GORGEOUS PERFUME. What more do you want, accept perhaps someone else to do the cleaning !!! Forgot to mention, it does not hurt your skin, it leaves your hands soft. I really recommend this cleaning product as I do not believe you would be disappointed. Give it a go. Enjoy x

Never using chemical based cleaner again.

5 stars

Smelt lovely, cut through soap greasy residue, no need to rinse, whiney clean finish 😁

I was so excited about using this product but it s

1 stars

I was so excited about using this product but it smells awful like gone off perfume! I was gutted as I'd previously used the method multi surface cleaner ( limited edition) that's smells lush and does on amazing job! Maybe it had genuinely gone off if it's been sat in direct light, I don't know but wont buy again. Will stick to the method multi surface cleaner its lush!

Underpromises, overdelivers

5 stars

I've tried so many boastful products to get rid of the soapy grease from my shower screen and this is the first one that's worked. And it smells great.

You won’t be disappointed !!

5 stars

Really great product !! Does a really good job of keeping my bathroom clean and sparking,smells lovely and fresh so much better than the well known brands. I will always buy this from now on and highly recommend it

