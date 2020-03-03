Method Bathroom Cleaner Eucalyptus & Mint 828Ml

Does what it claims to.
This is the first bathroom cleaner I have found that cleans without scrubbing and I've been married 40 years so I've tried alot of different ones. It has a nice scent which remains for along time, without overpowering. Made better by the fact is was on offer, will definitely buy again.
Absolutely brilliant.
I was recommended to use this product by my sister and thought ....”I’ll give it a go but I don’t have much faith in it “. Well, off we went to Tesco, bought the product and tried it out. Needless to say, I was sceptical and quite prepared for a huge disappointment ... Failure in fact. Having cleaned around the house with great enthusiasm, I can honestly say this is just BRILLIANT. It does exactly what it offers. CLEANS ... SHINES ... GORGEOUS PERFUME. What more do you want, accept perhaps someone else to do the cleaning !!! Forgot to mention, it does not hurt your skin, it leaves your hands soft. I really recommend this cleaning product as I do not believe you would be disappointed. Give it a go. Enjoy x
Never using chemical based cleaner again.
Smelt lovely, cut through soap greasy residue, no need to rinse, whiney clean finish 😁
I was so excited about using this product but it s
I was so excited about using this product but it smells awful like gone off perfume! I was gutted as I'd previously used the method multi surface cleaner ( limited edition) that's smells lush and does on amazing job! Maybe it had genuinely gone off if it's been sat in direct light, I don't know but wont buy again. Will stick to the method multi surface cleaner its lush!
Underpromises, overdelivers
I've tried so many boastful products to get rid of the soapy grease from my shower screen and this is the first one that's worked. And it smells great.
You won’t be disappointed !!
Really great product !! Does a really good job of keeping my bathroom clean and sparking,smells lovely and fresh so much better than the well known brands. I will always buy this from now on and highly recommend it