Kp Original Salted Peanuts 90G Clipstrip

£ 1.00
£11.12/kg
Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy763kJ 184kcal
    9%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.39g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2543kJ

Product Description

  • Roasted Salted Peanuts
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G
Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

90g pack = approximately 3 servings

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us:
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy 2543kJ763kJ
-614kcal184kcal
Fat 51g15g
of which Saturates 8.1g2.4g
Carbohydrate 5.6g1.7g
of which Sugars 5.1g1.5g
Fibre 8.5g2.6g
Protein 30g9.0g
Salt 1.3g0.39g
90g pack = approximately 3 servings--

Safety information

Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

