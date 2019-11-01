By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dunns River Coconut Milk 400Ml

Dunns River Coconut Milk 400Ml
£ 1.00
£2.50/litre

Product Description

  • Coconut Milk
  • For more information and exciting recipe ideas, visit www.gracefoods.co.uk
  • With its creamy texture and slight natural sweetness, Dunn's River Coconut Milk is made from pressing the white meat of fresh coconuts.
  • A vital ingredient in the cuisines of the Caribbean, India and South East Asia, use coconut milk to add a delicious, mellow flavour to all curries, stews, rice dishes, soups, sauces and desserts.
  • BPA free
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Extract (55%), Water, Thickening Agent: E1442, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, E466, Xanthan Gum, Emulsifier: E435, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum

Storage

Refrigerate once opened in a plastic container and consume within 3 days.Best before end - see end of can

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Name and address

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 360kJ/86kcal
Fat 8.9g
of which saturates 6.9g
Carbohydrate 1.1g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.05g

The best out there

5 stars

One of the best Coconut milk out there, excellent in rice and in spinach.

