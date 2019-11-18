By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fox's Classic Biscuit Bars 7 Pack 179G

image 1 of Fox's Classic Biscuit Bars 7 Pack 179G
£ 1.00
£0.56/100g
Each bar contains
  • Energy552kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars11g
    12%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2166kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate coated sandwich bar with a vanilla flavour cream filling.
  • Milk chocolate covered and cream filled biscuit bars
  • More yum per crumb
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 179g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (33%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats [Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions], Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Oatmeal, Glucose Syrup, Desiccated Coconut, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Molasses, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring, Colour: Carotenes, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container,For best before see front of pack.

Number of uses

7 serving per pack

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.

Return to

  • Vinnie's Quality Guarantee
  • A large part of my job making biscwits, is tasting biscwits. So I can personally guarantee that these biscwits are not just delicious, but have more yum per crumb in every bite. Got something to say on the matter, contact me at TalktoVinnie@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • If you have any comments about any of our products we would like to hear from you.
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Free Phone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30 pm.
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

7 x Bars

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer barRI%RI* per bar
Energy 2166kJ552kJ8400kJ
-518kcal132kcal2000kcal7%
Fat 27g6.8g70g10%
of which saturates 16g4.0g20g20%
Carbohydrate 64g16g260g6%
of which sugars 44g11g90g12%
Fibre 1.8g0.5g
Protein 4.7g1.2g50g2%
Salt 0.76g0.19g6g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good well tasted.

5 stars

Good well tasted.

