Fox's Classic Biscuit Bars 7 Pack 179G

Good well tasted.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2166kJ
Milk Chocolate (33%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats [Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions], Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Oatmeal, Glucose Syrup, Desiccated Coconut, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Molasses, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring, Colour: Carotenes, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container,For best before see front of pack.
7 serving per pack
7 x Bars
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|RI
|%RI* per bar
|Energy
|2166kJ
|552kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|518kcal
|132kcal
|2000kcal
|7%
|Fat
|27g
|6.8g
|70g
|10%
|of which saturates
|16g
|4.0g
|20g
|20%
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|16g
|260g
|6%
|of which sugars
|44g
|11g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.7g
|1.2g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.76g
|0.19g
|6g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
