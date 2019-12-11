By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs 4 Cod Steaks In Butter Sauce 560G
£ 4.50
£8.04/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 342kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Cod Steaks in Butter Sauce
  • Low fat
  • Made from 100% cod fillets
  • Pack size: 0.56kg
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Cod (49%) (Fish), Water, Milk Proteins, Unsalted Butter (2%) (Milk), Cream (2%) (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Salt, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Colours: Paprika Extract, Curcumin, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store at -18°C or below.Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Boil in the Bag
Instructions: Half fill a pan with water and bring to the boil.
Remove outer packaging and place the unopened bag into the pan (do not cover).
Return to the boil and simmer for 20 minutes.
Remove bag carefully from pan, shake bag gently, cut across the top of the bag with scissors and serve immediately.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Cod Steaks in Butter Sauce are best microwaved straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304

Net Contents

560g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g microwaved containsEach serving microwaved contains
Energy 342kJ469kJ
-81kcal111kcal
Fat 2.3g3.2g
(of which saturates)1.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate 5.1g7.0g
(of which sugars)2.6g3.5g
Fibre 0.2g0.3g
Protein 9.8g13.5g
Salt 0.6g0.8g
Pack contains 4 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Chewy fish and not nice at all.

1 stars

A chewy, unpleasant mess on a plate.

Perfect

5 stars

Lovely taste, yes it looks like a small portion but just bulk it up with chips or mash, veg and bread. Or have two!

Sadly these have got smaller and smaller over the

3 stars

Sadly these have got smaller and smaller over the years and there was a Fab one with prawn sauce. Too expensive for what you get and far too small; you need two even then and I don't eat much. Sauce too thin. What a shame I grew up with these and oh dear they have changed. Not up to your standard just like your Scampi, that has gone down badly too.

Wouldn’t buy again

2 stars

Fish was a bit hard, and the sauce just ran all over the plate and looked a mess.

