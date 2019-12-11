Youngs 4 Cod Steaks In Butter Sauce 560G

Chewy fish and not nice at all.
A chewy, unpleasant mess on a plate.
Perfect
Lovely taste, yes it looks like a small portion but just bulk it up with chips or mash, veg and bread. Or have two!
Sadly these have got smaller and smaller over the years and there was a Fab one with prawn sauce. Too expensive for what you get and far too small; you need two even then and I don't eat much. Sauce too thin. What a shame I grew up with these and oh dear they have changed. Not up to your standard just like your Scampi, that has gone down badly too.
Wouldn’t buy again
Fish was a bit hard, and the sauce just ran all over the plate and looked a mess.