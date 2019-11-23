Youngs 4 Cod Steaks In Parsley Sauce 560G

waste of time need hole box
waste of time need hole box
DISGUSTING
these are a disgrace and for TESCO to sell them is madness....they are so small and should be stopped...
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 309kJ
Cod (49%) (Fish), Water, Milk Proteins, Unsalted Butter (2%) (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Parsley (1%), Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Fish Stock (contains Fish, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Anchovy (Fish), Pepper Extract, Onion), Salt, Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Flavouring
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end see front of pack
Boil
Instructions: Half fill a pan with water and bring to the boil.
Remove outer packaging and place the unopened bag into the pan (do not cover).
Return to the boil and simmer for 20 minutes.
Remove bag carefully from pan, shake bag gently, cut across the top of the bag with scissors and serve immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Cod Steaks in Parsley Sauce are best microwaved straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Pack contains 4 servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
560g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g microwaved contains
|Each serving microwaved contains
|Energy
|309kJ
|424kJ
|-
|73kcal
|101kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|2.5g
|(of which saturates)
|1.0g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|6.8g
|(of which sugars)
|2.7g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|9.1g
|12.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|-
|-
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
