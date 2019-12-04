Aero Mint Chocolate Mousse 4X58g
- Energy416kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat4.4g6%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars12.2g14%
- Salt0.0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 171 kcal
Product Description
- Bubby Peppermint Flavoured Mousse with Chocolate Sauce
- Good to remember
- Enjoying Aero mousse as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures
- Have you tried... Aero Milk Choc Bubbly Mousse
- Per pot 99 calories
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 232g
Information
Ingredients
Mint Mousse 90%, [Milk, Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (from Milk), Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan, Sodium Alginate), Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyl], Curcumin), Natural Peppermint Flavouring], Chocolate Sauce 10% [Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Chocolate Powder 0.6% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Thickener (Locust Bean Gum)]
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 5°cUse by: see pot lids.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 58g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|%RI*
|Energy
|171 kcal
|99 kcal
|5%
|-
|719 kJ
|416 kJ
|Fat
|7.6 g
|4.4 g
|6%
|of which: saturates
|5.3 g
|3.1 g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|21.4 g
|12.4 g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|21.1 g
|12.2 g
|14%
|Protein
|4.3 g
|2.5 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.2 g
|0.0 g
|0%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|RI's are reference intake for daily amounts
|-
|-
|-
|Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels
|-
|-
|-
