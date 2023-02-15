Haldirams Khatta Meetha 200G
Product Description
- A sweet and spicy blend of chickpeas flour noodles, rice flakes, green peas and peanuts.
- Packed in protective environment.
- Trade Mark/Copyright Haldiram India (Pvt.) Ltd.
- Great Taste
- Indian Savoury Snack
- Ready to Eat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas Flour (30%), Vegetable Oil (Cotton Seed, Corn and Palm (in variable proportion), Peanuts (8%), Rice Flakes (8%), Starch (Sago), Sugar Powder (5%), Green Peas (4%), Mix Spices (3.20%) (Mango Powder (0.70%) Turmeric Powder (0.70%), Cumin Powder (0.65%), Ginger Powder (0.65%), Black Pepper Powder (0.50%)), Split Chickpeas (3%), Puy Lentils (2%), Salt, Acid (E 330 and E 500 (ii)), Anticaking Agent (E551)
Allergy Information
- This product is made in a facility that processed foods containing Wheat, Peanut, Nuts, Sesame, Soy and Mustard. For allergen see ingredient in Bold
Storage
Store in cool and dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours. Once opened, keep tightly closed and consume with in best before end.
Produce of
Product of India
Name and address
- Manufactured & marketed by:
- Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd.
- C-3, Sector - 67,
- Noida - 201 307,
- (U.P) India.
Distributor address
- SOP International Limited,
- Grafton House,
- Icon Harlow,
- Third Avenue,
- Harlow,
- CM19 5AW,
Return to
- SOP International Limited,
- Grafton House,
- Icon Harlow,
- Third Avenue,
- Harlow,
- CM19 5AW,
- UK.
- Ph# +44 (0) 1992 584 466
- Website: www.haldiram.com
- E-mail: exports@haldiram.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% RI per 100g
|Energy
|2211kJ/529kcal
|26%
|Fat
|28g
|43%
|-Of Which Saturates
|9g
|45%
|Carbohydrate
|58g
|19%
|-Of Which Sugars
|11g
|12%
|Fibre
|8g
|29%
|Protein
|11g
|22%
|Salt
|1g
|17%
|RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
