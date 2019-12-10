By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oxford Landing Merlot 75Cl

Write a review
Oxford Landing Merlot 75Cl
Product Description

  • Merlot - Red Australian Wine
  • On the banks of South Australia's mighty Murray river, Oxford Landing's grapes have thrived since 1958 in sustainably grown vineyards. The medium bodied palate starts with vibrant flavours of plums and although tightly structured, the finish is rich and generous with persistent fruit flavours. Soft, velvety tannins are a feature of the supple palate.
  • Roast lamb with rosemary and garlic, or asparagus fettuccine with tomato cream sauce would be a lovely accompaniment.
  • Oxford Landing Estates is family-owned and committed to making varietal wines that are great value for money. Wyndham Hill-Smith founded Oxford Landing in 1958 on the banks of the River Murray, South Australia. The winery has matured into one of Australia's most innovative viticultural estates, delivering flavours that reflect the unique vineyard terroir.

At Oxford Landing, we like to ‘keep it real'. That means maintaining a sense of perspective and recognising what really matters. Remembering where we came from and being proud of our roots. And making wines that are a true reflection of the place they come from.

  • Wine of South Australia
  • Estates grown and bottled
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Enticing aromas of milk chocolate and raspberries with subtle cedar and spices

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Oxford Landing Estates

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are from selected fruit parcels on the Oxford Landing block. Warm fermentation allows the best extraction of fruit flavours and tannins for this style of wine.

History

Regional Information

  • Oxford Landing Estates Merlot is grown on the banks of the Murray River on a range of red sandy soils over limestone. The vines have been strategically planted on well drained sites to produce vines with low yields.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Oxford Landing Estates,
  • Oxford Landing Rd,
  • Waikerie,
  • South Australia 5330.

Importer address

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.

Return to

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Fells House,
  • Station Road,
  • Kings Langley,
  • WD4 8LH.
  • www.oxfordlanding.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

21 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

BEST MERLOT EVER!!

5 stars

MY FAV WINE AND ITS BEAUTIFUL! MY LOCAL CO-OP SELLS THIS SO I THOUGHT I TRY AND CAN HIGHLY RECOMMEND.!! BOUGHT A FEW BOTTLES TODAY FROM TESCO AS £1 CHEAPER TOO!

A nice red wine

4 stars

I bought this as it was on offer, from a good region, and very good value, shall definitely buy it again!

Huge drop in standard!

1 stars

I have bought Oxford Landing Merlot from Tesco for several years. It has always been smooth and delicious so shortly before Christmas I bought some cases of what I thought was the same stuff, but this time the 2017 vintage. I gave some of the bottles out as presents and did some tasting myself. I was shocked to find it totally different from what it had been like in the past. Gone was the taste and smoothness, to be replaced by something rather vinegary. I tried another bottle and gave some to someone else to sample - same result. What has happened to this wine and why is it on sale? I totally wasted my money and will be back in contact with Tesco.

this wine was nice

4 stars

oxford landing wines an always be relied on if you are looking for a easy drinking wine

A good example of the varietal from Australia!

4 stars

Have bought this wine several times now, when offered at the right price, and have found it to be a safe bet every time. It has good fruity nose with the same up-front fruit coming through in the mouth and continuing well after the swallow. So... no problems recommending! ( but as ever - the vintage matters - more than once I have found that good wines have become less so in following vintages)

What a bargain!

5 stars

This is one of our favourite wines and at £5 a bottle such a bargain. So we bought ourselves a pre Christmas treat - 12 bottles! A lovely smooth and full bodied Merlot.

wonderful

5 stars

wonderful fruity flavours as good as it always has been

Down the pub

3 stars

The Chilean Merlot that I can buy in the local pub in a small bottle is better.

Elegant and refined

4 stars

A deep ruby red wine just going garnet at the rim, with an intriguing nose of squashy red and stone fruits (think raspberries and plums). There's also a bit of sweet spice, which will appeal to Rioja drinkers. The fruits are consistent on the palate, which is beautifully smooth with well-integrated tannins and good balance. Overall, this is a very refined Aussie Merlot from a good vintage, which you could easily pass off as European!

Very drinkable

4 stars

This is a very drinkable straight Merlot which both my wife and I enjoyed. We chose it both due to the Oxford Landing brand and the fact that we do like the Merlot grape. Very pleasant and good value.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

