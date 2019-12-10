Oxford Landing Merlot 75Cl

BEST MERLOT EVER!!
MY FAV WINE AND ITS BEAUTIFUL! MY LOCAL CO-OP SELLS THIS SO I THOUGHT I TRY AND CAN HIGHLY RECOMMEND.!! BOUGHT A FEW BOTTLES TODAY FROM TESCO AS £1 CHEAPER TOO!
A nice red wine
I bought this as it was on offer, from a good region, and very good value, shall definitely buy it again!
Huge drop in standard!
I have bought Oxford Landing Merlot from Tesco for several years. It has always been smooth and delicious so shortly before Christmas I bought some cases of what I thought was the same stuff, but this time the 2017 vintage. I gave some of the bottles out as presents and did some tasting myself. I was shocked to find it totally different from what it had been like in the past. Gone was the taste and smoothness, to be replaced by something rather vinegary. I tried another bottle and gave some to someone else to sample - same result. What has happened to this wine and why is it on sale? I totally wasted my money and will be back in contact with Tesco.
this wine was nice
oxford landing wines an always be relied on if you are looking for a easy drinking wine
A good example of the varietal from Australia!
Have bought this wine several times now, when offered at the right price, and have found it to be a safe bet every time. It has good fruity nose with the same up-front fruit coming through in the mouth and continuing well after the swallow. So... no problems recommending! ( but as ever - the vintage matters - more than once I have found that good wines have become less so in following vintages)
What a bargain!
This is one of our favourite wines and at £5 a bottle such a bargain. So we bought ourselves a pre Christmas treat - 12 bottles! A lovely smooth and full bodied Merlot.
wonderful
wonderful fruity flavours as good as it always has been
Down the pub
The Chilean Merlot that I can buy in the local pub in a small bottle is better.
Elegant and refined
A deep ruby red wine just going garnet at the rim, with an intriguing nose of squashy red and stone fruits (think raspberries and plums). There's also a bit of sweet spice, which will appeal to Rioja drinkers. The fruits are consistent on the palate, which is beautifully smooth with well-integrated tannins and good balance. Overall, this is a very refined Aussie Merlot from a good vintage, which you could easily pass off as European!
Very drinkable
This is a very drinkable straight Merlot which both my wife and I enjoyed. We chose it both due to the Oxford Landing brand and the fact that we do like the Merlot grape. Very pleasant and good value.